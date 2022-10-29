Jaxon Smith-Njigba ruled out against Penn State

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Saturday’s matchup against Penn State, per Letterman Row. He will miss his fourth game out of five, just another setback for the preseason Biletnikoff Award favorite.

The standout junior has only been able to procure five catches for 43 yards in his limited action this season.

“He’s always been trying to get back out there,” Buckeyes headman Ryan Day said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “He’s a competitor, and it’s been hard for him not to be out there more. But we wanted to make sure that we kept that number to right about 20 and make sure we didn’t put him out there more.”

Kickoff is set for noon ET live on FOX. Ohio State is a 15.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions heading into the matchup.

Ryan Day says players understand threat of Penn State offense

Michigan made quick work of the Nittany Lions a few weeks ago when undefeated Penn State entered the Big House. Well, they left with a Big L as Michigan gashed them on the ground all day while thwarting the PSU offense. A domination by the Wolverines. So the Buckeyes can expect a similar result? Very possibly.

However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day refuses to let his team overlook the Nittany Lions. Particularly on the defensive end. Which is OSU’s weaker phase of the field, and they’ll be facing a veteran and effective Penn State offense captained by fifth-year senior Sean Clifford.

At his press conference this week, Day stressed the importance of continuing to compete and practice hard for every single game, but especially this one against Penn State coming up.

“Well, I think they do, you know. And, you know, they go against us every day, and then we go against them every day. But we’re competing every day in practice. And I think that’s important. And how we compete against each other in practice really reflects how we play on Saturday.”