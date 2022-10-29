Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
MLive
New store featuring sports team apparel, hats opens at Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, MI - Locker Room by LIDS has joined the lineup of retailers at Woodland Mall, offering a large selection of collegiate and professional sports team merchandise. The 1,1874 square-foot space officially opened to shoppers this past weekend in the Macy’s wing of the mall, inviting all to shop everything from custom team gear to novelty sports items.
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”
This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
WKHM
“Something special” coming for Jo Dee Messina fans at historic Michigan Theatre of Jackson
Jackson, Mich. — On the comeback trail from a bout with cancer about five years ago, Grammy-nominated country artist Jo Dee Messina will grace the stage at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson Friday, December 9. Messina’s greatest hits include Heads Carolina, Tails California; Bye Bye; Bring on the Rain; Lesson in Leavin’ and more.
WLNS
Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
swmichigandining.com
Uncle Dog’s
Yeah. I’ve been working in Battle Creek a lot lately. For the second time that week, I had an additional shift after my regular shift and it was in Battle Creek. I had a little bit of time between my last assignment of my regular work day and my first assignment of my overtime shift so, of course, I went looking for food.
Awaken Haunted Attraction staff share experiences working in a haunted house
As spooky season comes to an end, Awaken Haunted Attraction continues to prepare for next year's season as well as special sets for Christmas and Valentine's Day.While the haunted house, located about 30 minutes south of East Lansing, operates primarily from the end of September up until Halloween, the attraction's team works throughout the year, hoping to create the perfect scary experience for their guests.Co-owner Brian McVay always had an interest in special effects. He used to work for a haunted house, starting in marketing and eventually moving into makeup and prop design.He caught "the bug" and wanted to continue...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Grand Rapids Press
Powerball results for 10/29/22; did anyone win the $822 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – For just the 5th time in U.S. history, a lottery jackpot has hit the $1 billion mark as there was no winner of the $822 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 29. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will be...
Check out this Ann Arbor teen’s big hair and bigger guitar solos in a Poison tribute band
ANN ARBOR, MI - Growing up immersed in his parents’ love of the big hair and bigger guitar solos of 1980′s hair metal bands, Caden Pickering has always gravitated toward the guitar. After getting a guitar at Christmas when he was 12, Pickering hasn’t looked back, spending five...
wlen.com
Lenawee Health Dept. makes Changes to COVD-19 Drive-Thru Testing Dates/Times
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department announced a change to the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. Testing hours, starting today, will be Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 2:30 pm. The drive thru will still be at the Lenawee Transportation Garage at 377 Logan Street in...
Fox17
A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday night
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile." The bilingual movie, with parts in English and Zomi, premiered Friday night at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge. "This is a very...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
MLive
Motown women, teachers among winners of Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI – Multiple community members and organizations are being honored for their works in the local arts community. The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is hosting the 2022 Community Arts Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine, 7753 N. 34th St. Richland.
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MLive
Your guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters have dozens of reasons to show up to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, if they haven’t already voted absentee in the general election. Brand new state House of Representatives and Senate maps are offering new candidates a shot at a seat...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
