ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springport, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

New store featuring sports team apparel, hats opens at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, MI - Locker Room by LIDS has joined the lineup of retailers at Woodland Mall, offering a large selection of collegiate and professional sports team merchandise. The 1,1874 square-foot space officially opened to shoppers this past weekend in the Macy’s wing of the mall, inviting all to shop everything from custom team gear to novelty sports items.
KENTWOOD, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”

This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
MICHIGAN STATE
swmichigandining.com

Uncle Dog’s

Yeah. I’ve been working in Battle Creek a lot lately. For the second time that week, I had an additional shift after my regular shift and it was in Battle Creek. I had a little bit of time between my last assignment of my regular work day and my first assignment of my overtime shift so, of course, I went looking for food.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Awaken Haunted Attraction staff share experiences working in a haunted house

As spooky season comes to an end, Awaken Haunted Attraction continues to prepare for next year's season as well as special sets for Christmas and Valentine's Day.While the haunted house, located about 30 minutes south of East Lansing, operates primarily from the end of September up until Halloween, the attraction's team works throughout the year, hoping to create the perfect scary experience for their guests.Co-owner Brian McVay always had an interest in special effects. He used to work for a haunted house, starting in marketing and eventually moving into makeup and prop design.He caught "the bug" and wanted to continue...
LESLIE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy