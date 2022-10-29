ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jalen Carter travels with team, aims to play vs. Florida

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHzUI_0irHlagm00
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia football could be getting a major boost on Saturday as they face SEC East rival Florida. According to DawgsHQ, defensive lineman Jalen Carter made the trip to Jacksonville and is hoping to suit up for the game today.

Here was the report from DawgsHQ:

“Defensive lineman Jalen Carter made the trip to Jacksonville and is hoping to suit up for the game today. Trusted sources tell DawgsHQ that if everything goes well during pregame warmup, Carter should join sophomore inside linebacker Smael Mondon in a return to the field. Both have missed Georgia’s past two contests, both home wins over the likes of Auburn and Vanderbilt.”

Would be a massive get for the Bulldogs ahead of today’s game, as most consider Carter to be Georgia’s most talented defender. He is widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with quite a few analysts putting him inside the top 10 or even top five.

Kirby Smart’s update on Carrter, AD Mitchell from earlier in the week

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke with reporters after Tuesday’s practice, where he offered injury updates on defensive tackle Jalen Carter and receiver AD Mitchell. Unfortunately for Bulldogs fans, those updates didn’t provide any positive news as they prepare to face Florida on Saturday.

“(Carter and Mitchell) have done things sparingly,” Smart said. “They’ve done a little bit, but they don’t feel great about ’em. Jalen’s probably looked better than AD, but I don’t know at this point if either one of them will be able to play.”

Carter has been dealing with a sprained knee that caused him to miss each of the past two games, while Mitchell has appeared in only three games this season as he nurses high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Week 2 against Auburn on Oct. 8, but did not record a catch and again sat out the following week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

An Early Look Ahead To Jacksonville

It’s a bit early to talk about Duke’s season opener against Jacksonville, since the exhibition against Fayetteville State is Wednesday, but here’s an early look from, of all places, the Dothan Eagle. We have good feelings about Dothan because we got to know a basketball player from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Gators fall to Georgia in Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It seems like forever ago that Billy Napier was hired, doesn’t it? Because Dan Mullen couldn’t recruit and didn’t win enough games. It seems like forever ago when the vast majority of the Gator fan base acknowledged it would take Napier some time to rebuild the program. Funny what a few games and a 4 and 4 record can do to those ideas. I keep hearing that we, we meaning Gator fans, deserve better. Better than what? Do Missouri fans, or Carolina fans, or Vanderbilt fans not deserve better?
GAINESVILLE, FL
wogx.com

Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game

During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WMBB

Holmes County’s Goodman wins golf region title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, (WMBB) – Holmes County sophomore Savannah Goodman shot par (72) at the 1A Region 1 golf tournament in Jacksonville, which was good for the individual region title. With the win, Goodman punched her ticket to the 2022 FHSAA State Championship Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, which is set to take place November, 7-16. Goodman […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
uga.edu

UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy

Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement Following Hate Display

Florida and Georgia addressed an antisemitic message that displayed outside TIAA Bank Field at the end of Saturday's game. Per WJXT's Vic Micolucci, the message expressed approval of Kanye West's recent hate speech. On Sunday morning, the two schools issued a joint statement denouncing the remark. “We strongly condemn the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Kids Free November in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November. These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jaxlore: Alpha Paynter, ghost of TacoLu

Jacksonville Beaches lore claims that local restaurateur Alpha Paynter has had trouble letting go of her old Homestead Restaurant, even six decades after she died. Perennial ghost sightings have given this rustic building, since 20012 the home of Tex-Mex joint TacoLu, a reputation as one of the First Coast’s most famous haunted places.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: ‘Modest lead’ for T.K. Waters in Jacksonville Sheriff’s race

“This race has gotten a lot tighter since the first election." Fresh polling of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race shows Republican T.K. Waters just ahead of Democrat Lakesha Burton. A survey released Monday by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows Waters with 48% support, five points...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy