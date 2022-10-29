Jalen Carter travels with team, aims to play vs. Florida

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia football could be getting a major boost on Saturday as they face SEC East rival Florida. According to DawgsHQ, defensive lineman Jalen Carter made the trip to Jacksonville and is hoping to suit up for the game today.

Here was the report from DawgsHQ:

“Defensive lineman Jalen Carter made the trip to Jacksonville and is hoping to suit up for the game today. Trusted sources tell DawgsHQ that if everything goes well during pregame warmup, Carter should join sophomore inside linebacker Smael Mondon in a return to the field. Both have missed Georgia’s past two contests, both home wins over the likes of Auburn and Vanderbilt.”

Would be a massive get for the Bulldogs ahead of today’s game, as most consider Carter to be Georgia’s most talented defender. He is widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with quite a few analysts putting him inside the top 10 or even top five.

Kirby Smart’s update on Carrter, AD Mitchell from earlier in the week

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke with reporters after Tuesday’s practice, where he offered injury updates on defensive tackle Jalen Carter and receiver AD Mitchell. Unfortunately for Bulldogs fans, those updates didn’t provide any positive news as they prepare to face Florida on Saturday.

“(Carter and Mitchell) have done things sparingly,” Smart said. “They’ve done a little bit, but they don’t feel great about ’em. Jalen’s probably looked better than AD, but I don’t know at this point if either one of them will be able to play.”

Carter has been dealing with a sprained knee that caused him to miss each of the past two games, while Mitchell has appeared in only three games this season as he nurses high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Week 2 against Auburn on Oct. 8, but did not record a catch and again sat out the following week.