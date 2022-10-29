Tim Tebow quotes classic movie while giving keys to Georgia vs Florida

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It could be Anthony Richardson or bust for Florida Saturday against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, according to Gators legend Tim Tebow. That’s not to say they don’t have a chance, however.

“Well the one thing I learned from Dumber and Dumber is all you need is a chance and Florida does have a chance,” Tebow said on SportsCenter ahead of SEC Nation. “I think with the weather like this, that could be also helpful. But I think the biggest thing in this game is Anthony Richardson has to be able to take it over with his legs. You’ve gotta be able to convert on second and medium and third downs. You’ve gotta be able to move the sticks, move the chains.

“That [Georgia] defense is so good. And if you go sideline to sideline, guess what? They’re really fast and they’re going to catch you. Anthony, when he has a chance, he has to get vertical. You gotta get first downs. And you gotta be able to control the style of play. It’s one thing that Georgia has done so well the last couple of years in this game. They’ve never given Florida a chance to get some momentum but that momentum has to start with Anthony and his legs because he’s probably still the best athlete on the field.”

Richardson has had a rocky sophomore season. Throwing for 1,367 yards (11th in SEC) to go with a 6-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the Gainesville-native has had to rely on his legs for Florida’s best production this season. He’s accounted for 395 yards and six more touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

Still, history is on Georgia’s side. The Bulldogs have dominated the series of late, going 4-1 in the last five meetings. Florida dominated UGA in 2020, but Georgia earned its win back in a big way in 2021. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET live on CBS.