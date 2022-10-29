Astros Fall to Phillies in Game 1 of World Series Despite Early Lead

The Houston Astros find themselves in a 0-1 deficit in the 2022 World Series after dropping Game 1 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Houston Astros could not have asked for a better start to the World series. Their ace, Justin Verlander, was taking the mound in Game 1. For three innings he cruised through the Philadelphia Phillies lineup.

Nine batters came to the plate. Nine batters were retired and sent to the dugout. It almost didn't seem fair.

Further adding to the Astros' fortune, they scored a combined five runs during the second and third innings.

A solo home run from Kyle Tucker got the scoring started. His rocket to right field gave all of the momentum to Houston, it felt like a blowout was on the horizon, even while they were up one run at the time.

The Astros felt it too. Yuli Gurriel took the baton next and after a single, handed it off to Trey Mancini, who struck out swinging. Mancini would eventually end his evening 0-for-4 as his struggles at the plate continued.

But Chas McCormick, a Pennsylvania native and noted Wawa lover, helped move Gurriel into scoring position with a single of his own.

Finally, Houston would plate their second run of the inning with an RBI single from Martín Maldonado.

As exciting as the second inning was, Kyle Tucker wanted more. He got exactly what he was looking for in the third.

After a Jeremy Peña leadoff double and a walk from Alex Bregman, Tucker came striding to the plate.

With all the confidence in the world, he launched a three-run shot to right field to extend the Astros' lead to 5-0, becoming the first Houston player to hit two home runs in a single World Series game.

But, that's where the magic ended.

For the next seven innings, the Astros lineup was held silent by the Phillies' bullpen.

During that same span, Philadelphia came roaring back to tie the game 5-5 by the fifth inning.

The momentum had suddenly shifted in the Phillies' favor.

Verlander's evening was done after 5.0 innings pitched and five earned runs given up. It was not the start he or the Astros were looking for.

Despite the struggles that allowed Philadelphia back into Game 1 of the World Series, Houston did have an opportunity in the bottom of the ninth to win with a walk-off.

With two outs, second baseman Jose Altuve came to the plate. He lined a single and then stole second base to put himself in scoring position.

The entire crowd at Minute Maid could feel it. This was going to be a magical night after all.

Until it wasn't.

Peña hit a blooper into shallow right that all but assuredly was going to land as the game-winning hit. But Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos, a player known more for his bat than his defensive prowess, had the perfect jump on the ball.

With a sliding catch, he was able to secure the third and final out of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. The wind was taken out of Houston's sails.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with a solo home run to break the tie and give Philadelphia a 6-5 lead, their first of the night.

The Astros allowed the Phillies to make an improbable comeback.

It wasn't the start Houston was looking for. But if there is one thing that can come of this loss it's the fact that the Astros have shown once again their ability to score runs in bunches against elite pitching.

While Verlander wasn't at his best, Houston's bullpen only allowed a single run, albeit the game-winner.

With plenty of fight and time left in this series, the Astros will look to get back on track as they send Framber Valdez to the mound on Saturday. He will face off against Zack Wheeler in what could be a pitcher's duel for the ages.

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !