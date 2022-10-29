Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
WLKY.com
45-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Russell shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 45-year-old man has been identified after he wasshot and killed in the Russell neighborhood last Friday. Antwand Hendricks was the victim of a shooting that left him dead on Oct. 28. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 13th and...
WLKY.com
2 suspects charged months after man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Newburg, police have charged two suspects. The two men charged were 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert. Kirk is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Tolbert is...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Hit-and-run in Okolona leaves bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Okolona Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 8:15 p.m. Seventh Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway. They said their initial investigation led them to...
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
WLKY.com
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
WLKY.com
'It's devastating': Search for answers intensifies in theft, vandalism at fallen Bardstown police officer's memorial
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The search for answers intensified three weeks after someone vandalized and stole part of a fallen police officer's memorial. Trampled flags and empty beer cans are all that's left of the memorial site to honor former Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis at Exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway.
WLKY.com
Friends of Louisville hit-and-run victim beg driver to come forward: ‘She didn’t deserve that’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Police Department investigates a deadly hit-and-run crash, the victim’s friends encourage the driver to turn themselves in. Megan Slone, 33, was identified as the woman who was struck Monday night at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and the Watterson Expressway. Police...
Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood. Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman...
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with an SUV near Hikes Point. Louisville Metro police Department said around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night they responded to a collision between a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place.
WLKY.com
Mother of 20-year-old found dead days after car crash still searching for answers and accountability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela Haley said Tuesday it's been difficult these several months without her son. "He did so many things in his short little life and everybody knew him as somebody who would help them," Haley said. It is why she says she still struggles with feeling like...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
Wave 3
Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, police confirmed. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. Early investigation revealed the man was...
wdrb.com
ISP: Man arrested after DNA match connects him to 1996 rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday. Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago. ISP...
Wave 3
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
Wave 3
3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people including a Louisville Metro police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Outer Loop Sunday morning. Around 11 a.m., an LMPD officer was traveling east on Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding to a call for service. Witnesses told investigators...
