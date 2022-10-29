ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

45-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Russell shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 45-year-old man has been identified after he wasshot and killed in the Russell neighborhood last Friday. Antwand Hendricks was the victim of a shooting that left him dead on Oct. 28. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 13th and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 suspects charged months after man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Newburg, police have charged two suspects. The two men charged were 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert. Kirk is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Tolbert is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Hit-and-run in Okolona leaves bicyclist in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Okolona Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 8:15 p.m. Seventh Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway. They said their initial investigation led them to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with an SUV near Hikes Point. Louisville Metro police Department said around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night they responded to a collision between a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, police confirmed. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. Early investigation revealed the man was...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

ISP: Man arrested after DNA match connects him to 1996 rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday. Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago. ISP...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy