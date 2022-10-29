Read full article on original website
Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Twitter Reacts To Donald Glover & LaKeith Stanfield Kissing On “Atlanta”
It’s been one of the most buzzed about moments from the FX show’s fourth and final season. Atlanta has truly been the show of a generation, earning mountains of praise from fans and TV critics alike despite its relatively short four-season length. One of the show’s trademark traits is its ability to shock, scare, or cause hilarity in viewers off of a single standout scene. Readers might remember the eerie Teddy Perkins, and now a scene of creative head Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield kissing joins that illustrious pantheon of Atlanta phenomenons on Twitter.
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19
Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
At 100 years, what does aging mean to Norman Lear?
Legendary producer Norman Lear reflects on his long and storied life in conversation with Life Itself founder Marc Hodosh. They were on stage at the 2022 Life Itself conference, a health and wellness event presented in partnership with CNN.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams makes a case for why straight actors can play gay roles in his Broadway debut, 'Take Me Out'
The Tony-winning revival of "Take Me Out" returns to Broadway for another limited run on October 27.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
How Taylor Swift went back to the past and turned 'Midnights' into her biggest album success yet
Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album topped her own record for weekly sales last achieved by the pop icon with "Reputation" five years ago. The new album is a return to the past for Swift in several key respects. She's been back on social media with a major marketing effort; she's planning...
Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'
Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
Why ‘The Ultimatum’ Spinoff ‘Queer Love’ Is Swapping Nick and Vanessa Lachey With New Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will have a new host. When the franchise is extended, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will guide the couples, instead of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the first season (and lead Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.)” “She’s in the Netflix family, and I think she did a great job,” creator Chris Coelen tells Variety of Garcia Swisher, who stars in the streaming service’s “Sweet Magnolias.” “She really was passionate about doing it.” While the all queer series, which is completely finished filming, was initially set to be the second season of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” creative discussions...
Charlie Hunnam Was More ‘Nervous’ to Shoot This ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Scene Than Any Other In His ‘Whole Career’
While promoting his latest project, ‘Shantaram,’ Charlie Hunnam got real about shooting one particular scene from ‘Sons of Anarchy.’
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's Relationship Timeline
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail met while working on Fosse/Verdon in 2018 Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail met the same way many Hollywood couples do: at work. Williams and Kail worked together in 2018 when she starred in the award-winning miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which Kail executive produced and directed several episodes of. The couple didn't get together right away, however. At the time, Williams was still married to musician Phil Elverum, and Kail was with his ex-wife Angela Christian. After their respective relationships ended, Williams and Kail found their way to...
Shonda Rhimes says that, before 'Grey's Anatomy' aired, a 'room full of old men' told her no one would watch
Having kicked off its 19th season — yes, that's 1-9 — in primetime TV this month, Grey's Anatomy long ago established itself as a reliable hit, commanding not only a spot on ABC's primetime schedule, but timeslots elsewhere in reruns. And part of what made it successful from the start, was the relationship between the main character, Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey, and Patrick Dempsey's character, Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd, who left the cast in 2015.
