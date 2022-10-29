What we know about David DePape, the man accused in the Pelosi home invasion, attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Rep. Elissa Slotkin's call for new leadership in the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "Yes, we need generational change. Of course we do," Pelosi agreed before doubling down on her stance. "But in some cases, there's no substitute for experience."Pelosi was chatting with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about Slotkin's remarks on needing "new blood" amid the former's hopes for reelection. Slotkin recently made her plea during an appearance on Meet the Press, arguing that new leadership could set the tone for more progress. "I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there. Right?...

