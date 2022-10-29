What we know about David DePape, the man accused in the Pelosi home invasion, attack

Read full article on original website
3d ago
Oh enough 😂, MOST of us knew it would somehow be blamed on Republicans.“Trump did it”! 🙄🤪
Tom Elhard
3d ago
He most likely there to rob the house. Just like Nancy has been robbing the taxpayers.
Ron Perrault
3d ago
It was Paul Pelosi having a gay bang with that guy. DePap was NAKED. The rest is smoke and mirrors.
Rand Paul calls out Nancy Pelosi's daughter as he wishes her husband a 'speedy recovery' from the early morning-attack that left him hospitalized
"Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery," the Kentucky senator said.
Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ and Beaten with Hammer Inside His San Francisco Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and a similar statement from U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect in the incident David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several” other felonies, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced around 10:30 Pacific time.
Fox News Host Suggests Releasing Pelosi Suspect, Says Hammer Attacks Common
Fox News host Jesse Watters said that "people get hit with hammers all the time" before suggesting that Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker should be released.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
'Just Win, Baby': House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Argues There Is 'NO Substitute For Experience' After Calls From Younger Dems For A Leadership Change
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Rep. Elissa Slotkin's call for new leadership in the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "Yes, we need generational change. Of course we do," Pelosi agreed before doubling down on her stance. "But in some cases, there's no substitute for experience."Pelosi was chatting with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about Slotkin's remarks on needing "new blood" amid the former's hopes for reelection. Slotkin recently made her plea during an appearance on Meet the Press, arguing that new leadership could set the tone for more progress. "I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there. Right?...
Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker had hazy political ties and fell down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories about COVID-19, the global elite, and election fraud, reports say
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Police identified David DePape, a 42-year-old Berkeley, California, resident as the suspect. Online activity from DePape showed he espoused conspiratorial views, according to reports. The suspected assailant of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
KXAN
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home. Police wouldn't comment on a motive, but said this was "not a random act," and that it was targeted and "wrong."With the attacker in the house, police say Paul Pelosi was able to make an open-line 911 call around 2 a.m. Friday. The dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone...
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media
Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
Kari Lake Jokes About Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Lack Of Protection’ As Paul Pelosi Recovers In ICU
The Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor made the joke days after Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder searching for the House speaker.
Governor Facing Criticism for Pelosi Comments
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
DC News Now
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
What we know so far about the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband
David DePape, 42, was a hemp jewellery maker who posted conspiracy theories on Facebook
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
Elon Musk Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi Attack, Then Deletes Post
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, pushed a false conspiracy theory on Sunday about the life-threatening assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband days earlier, further amplifying the type of disinformation that can lead to political violence. Musk soon deleted his tweet without explanation or apology. On Friday, a...
