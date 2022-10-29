Trevor Noah: I Did Not Say the Entire U.K. Was Racist

Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.

5 DAYS AGO