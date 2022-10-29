ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Trevor Noah: I Did Not Say the Entire U.K. Was Racist

By Mathew Murphy
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPddd_0irHlJsX00
Trae Patton/NBC

Comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim “the entire U.K. is racist” after fallout from his comments on The Daily Show about Rishi Sunak’s appointment as U.K. prime minister. Noah said there was “backlash” over Sunak’s appointment with some people saying “now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain.” The comments were criticized from a number of Brits, including former chancellor Sajid Javid who denied any backlash to Sunak’s appointment and said Noah was “simply wrong”. Noah defended his remarks, saying he doesn’t think the whole United Kingdom is racist, “That’s why I said ‘some people’,” he said.

Read it at BBC

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson laughs hysterically at ‘fake poet’ Amanda Gorman, mocks Greta Thunberg’s disability

Tucker Carlson gave off what has now become his trademark high-pitched laugh as he ridiculed poet Amanda Gorman on his programme and mocked Greta Thunberg over her disability.The Fox News prime-time host derided Democrats and corporate media on Wednesday night for using “disabled” and “incompetent” people for their own political “advantage”.Carlson said climate activist Ms Thunberg is being exploited by politicians and media houses as he slammed climate and energy policies as “lunatic policy”.“Does the name Greta Thunberg come to mind? That’s the girl who is always lecturing you about global warming and how you are evil,” he said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
RadarOnline

CNN Execs In Last-Ditch Bid HALTED Jake Tapper's Primetime Debut Over Fears He'd Lose Ratings War To MSNBC's Rachel Maddow

Jake Tapper’s debut was highly-promoted for an October 10 launch — but it didn't happen last night. RadarOnline.com has learned that CNN was nervous about putting him up against his fierce competitor, MSNBC's rating goldmine Rachel Maddow. “CNN was worried about him going up against Rachel Maddow on Monday,” a well-placed source told RadarOnline.com. “Talk about being off to a rocky start.”The ratings history suggests that may have been the case. The 9 PM hour of MSNBC routinely crushes the same timeslot on CNN – especially with Maddow in the chair."CNN is hush-hush about the change in debut date and...
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone.
IndieWire

CNN Will Stop Buying Documentaries and Original TV Series, Per Staff Memo

The belt-tightening of CNN has begun. The broadcast news channel is set to cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series from its programming, chairman Chris Licht announced to employees on Friday. In an email to staff obtained by IndieWire, Licht explained that the decision was made due to...
HuffPost

Howie Mandel Mocks Meghan Markle's 'Bimbo' Regret On 'Deal Or No Deal'

Former “Deal or No Deal” host Howie Mandel repeatedly poked fun at Meghan Markle for labeling her role on the game show as a “bimbo.” The Duchess of Sussex said on her podcast recently she was forced to be “all looks and little substance” when she was what she called a “briefcase girl” on the program.
Complex

New Report Details Kanye West’s Alleged ‘Obsession’ With Hitler, Wanted to Name Album After Him

Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.
The Independent

James Corden recalls the moment that made him quit The Late Late Show

James Corden has opened up about the moment he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show.The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023. In a new interview with The Times, Corden addressed the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said. “Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer...
Engadget

Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign

Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
HuffPost

Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Re-Bans White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

White nationalist Nick Fuentes has been banned again by Twitter, the Daily Beast reported. Fuentes was reportedly bounced off the platform Saturday, two days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Musk has long railed against what he has characterized as censorship...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk to the Rescue: Big Lie Fanatic Escapes Twitter Ban

One of the most hardcore conspiracy theorists and election deniers on the ballot this November thanked Elon Musk for “fixing” his Twitter ban just hours after the tech billionaire promised he was “looking into” it Monday.Mark Finchem, the GOP candidate for Arizona’s Secretary of State, wrote on his Facebook page on Monday afternoon that Twitter had blocked his account “from speaking the truth with one week left until the election.” “Tag Elon Musk and tell him to unban me right now,” Finchem added in the post, which included a link to his campaign donation page. “What tweet got me in...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy