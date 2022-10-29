ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Domestic Dispute Involving Firearms Leads To Multi-Agency Response In Stony Point

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oik4j_0irHlGEM00
A Stony Point man was arrested after allegedly beating and strangling his wife and then holding police at bay for more than eight hours. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Canva/gettysignature

A Hudson Valley man was charged after he allegedly tied up and beat his wife and then held police at bay for more than eight hours after she escaped.

The incident began in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on Fillmore Drive in Stony Point.

According to Stony Point Police Chief Edward Finn, the police department received a call from a woman who had been and beaten by her husband during the night and was able to escape the residence to call the police.

When police arrived, the woman told officers her husband, identified as Jeffrey Kavanagh, age 38, of Stony Point, also stuck a gun in her mouth and told her that he would kill her.

She added that he was in their home on Fillmore Drive and had a handgun, a long gun, and a flame thrower in the residence, Finn said.

Stony Point Police requested the Rockland County REACT team to respond due to the weapons involved and the fact that Kavanagh was barricaded in the residence, he added.

Police said after nearly eight hours of negotiations, Kavanagh refused requests to exit the home or cooperate with the police.

He was eventually taken into custody by officers who tactically entered the residence by members from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and the state Park Police, as well as several members from other departments that make up the REACT team, the chief said.

After his arrest, Kavanagh was transported to Nyack Hospital for precautionary reasons, and released on Friday, Oct. 28.

He was charged with:

  • Kidnapping
  • Two counts of assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Menacing
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation,
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Harassment

Bail was set in the amount of $50,000 with a return court date of Thursday, Nov. 3.

Kavanagh was transported to the Rockland County Jail where he was expected to post bail.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Assailant At Large In Teaneck Stabbing

A stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital as Teaneck police searched for his assailant late Tuesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed at the recently opened One500 luxury apartment complex on Teaneck Road shortly before 4 p.m. Nov. 1. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. His condition couldn't...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Active Shooter Situation Unfolds In Newark (DEVELOPING)

A police officer was shot by a shooter with a long gun and another injured during a confrontation in Newark Tuesday, Nov. 1, NBC4 reports citing sources in law enforcement. The officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue when the shooter opened fire from an elevated location — a window or roof — around 2 p.m., the outlet said citing sources.
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Victim of Wallkill homicide was 52-year-old man

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The man who was stabbed to death to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Wallkill has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris of 33 Brookline Avenue, Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News this morning. When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures but the...
WALLKILL, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

FBI and state police seek rape suspect eluding capture

The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, NY. Torres is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Child

Working on a hotline report, a New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for allegedly raping a child under the age of 17.Orange County resident Eliceo Quintero Francisco, age 21, from the town of Monroe, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, said Trooper Steven Nevel.According to Nevel, Franci…
MONROE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison

A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
HARRISON, NY
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS New York

Yonkers police sergeant's response to brawl near bar being investigated

YONKERS, N.Y. -- There is controversy in Westchester County over video that captured what a police sergeant did when she came upon several men fighting in the street.Some say she did not do enough and now Yonkers police have placed her on modified duty as they investigate, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.The surveillance video shows Sgt. Amy Kielb slowly exit her marked vehicle as three men are engaged in a brawl on Yonkers Avenue. Police say the dispute began inside a bar steps away and Kielb came upon the tussle during her tour last Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m.As the...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Stabbing death in Town of Wallkill (VIDEO)

WALLKILL – Town of Wallkill and State Police were on the scene of a homicide at a residence on Brookline Avenue Sunday evening. Police on the scene would only say they were involved in an active investigation, but a law enforcement source told Mid-Hudson News that a man had been killed.
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
395K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy