Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.

KENDALL COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO