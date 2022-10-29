ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

WEHT/WTVW

Neighbors save 2 kids from fatal house fire in Illinois

HANOVER PARK, Ill. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Hanover Park Sunday afternoon, but it could have been much worse. The woman who died in the fire has been identified as 83-year-old Jovencia Valencia. According to fire officials, the fire happened in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street around 4 p.m. […]
HANOVER PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Hanover Park House Fire

One woman died and two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that erupted at a home Sunday afternoon in suburban Hanover Park, according to authorities. The fire was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, said Fire Chief Eric Fors of the Hanover Park Fire Department. Two children were inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape, authorities said.
HANOVER PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township

Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Crash with school bus kills two people in Kane County

A school bus colliding with a vehicle on Monday afternoon left two people dead and two seriously injured. The accident involving a Burlington School District 301 full-size bus and another vehicle happened on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in Campton Township, west of St. Charles, between Route 47 and Burlington Road in a rural area.
KANE COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court

Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
Highlands Today

Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting

At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Police searching for missing northern Illinois man

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing man. We're told Michael K. Marby, 40, was last made contact with on September 21. Marby is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Marby has blue eyes and brown hair.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two people killed in Geneva crash

The Geneva Police Department says that two people were killed in a three vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. It happened just before one in the morning. Police say that a 2016 Dodge charger was heading west on Fabyan Parkway and didn't stop for...
GENEVA, IL

