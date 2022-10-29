Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Neighbors save 2 kids from fatal house fire in Illinois
HANOVER PARK, Ill. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Hanover Park Sunday afternoon, but it could have been much worse. The woman who died in the fire has been identified as 83-year-old Jovencia Valencia. According to fire officials, the fire happened in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street around 4 p.m. […]
Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Hanover Park House Fire
One woman died and two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that erupted at a home Sunday afternoon in suburban Hanover Park, according to authorities. The fire was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, said Fire Chief Eric Fors of the Hanover Park Fire Department. Two children were inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape, authorities said.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
WSPY NEWS
Crash with school bus kills two people in Kane County
A school bus colliding with a vehicle on Monday afternoon left two people dead and two seriously injured. The accident involving a Burlington School District 301 full-size bus and another vehicle happened on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in Campton Township, west of St. Charles, between Route 47 and Burlington Road in a rural area.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash involving school bus in Kane County, authorities say
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
UPDATE: Police searching for missing Illinois 13-year-old
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say Jadin Casas has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: The Dixon Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen, Jadin Casas, 13. Police said Jadin was last seen on October 29th in the 600 block of Marclare Street, wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black […]
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court
Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. Dave Reid owns Dave’s Pumpkins on Algonquin Road west of Randall Road.
Driver charged with DUI for Arlington Heights crash that took out train crossing
A driver has been charged with driving under the influence for a Sunday morning crash that severely damaged a train crossing in Arlington Heights.
Highlands Today
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
Woman, baby die, 5 others injured after Lake County crash: sheriff's office
A 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby died after a crash in the north suburbs Saturday afternoon.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
newschannel20.com
Police searching for missing northern Illinois man
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing man. We're told Michael K. Marby, 40, was last made contact with on September 21. Marby is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Marby has blue eyes and brown hair.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
Police: Four Rockford teens arrested for shooting at duplex with stolen guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting at a duplex with guns that were reported stolen. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found numerous shell […]
Aurora man sentenced to 5 years after beating of pregnant girlfriend
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in prison following the beating of his pregnant girlfriend. On Sept. 9, he was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery against a pregnant victim and four counts of domestic battery. At the time of the incident, which was on March 22, […]
WSPY NEWS
Two people killed in Geneva crash
The Geneva Police Department says that two people were killed in a three vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. It happened just before one in the morning. Police say that a 2016 Dodge charger was heading west on Fabyan Parkway and didn't stop for...
1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Interstate 55, police said.
