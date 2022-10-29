Back in 2013, Veniamin Konstantinovich Balika was arrested after he melted away from the scene of the crime and got busted stealing 21 tons of cheese. NYDailyNews. This may sound cheesy, but Veniamin stole a refrigerated truck in New Jersey...With the intentions of selling what was on the inside, on the "black market." Inside the cold truck was 21 tons of Wisconsin Muenster Cheese. Dude, there's a black market for stolen cheese???

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO