Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween safety

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Law enforcement officers are doing their part to encourage people to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly. They offer warnings of enhanced patrols on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and remind pedestrians and trick-or-treaters to be visible out at night.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno was joined live in-studio by Captain Daniel Morley from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office to discuss these efforts. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region
Halloween DWI numbers from NHTSA
Halloween safety reminders from Captain Daniel Morley
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

