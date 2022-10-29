Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."

The mimicking garnered quite the reactions from fans who had something to smile about after the fifth loss in a row.

Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side.

While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.

In a video doing the rounds, Beverley was seen trying to imitate James doing the warmups, and while it wasn't exactly the same, the attempt was hilarious enough — something social media didn't miss out on noticing. You can view the clip below:

The move also had some fans laughing, and here are some of their reactions after Beverley tried to do a James.

"This is hilarious."

"Honestly it’s also a good demonstration of just how insanely more athletic Lebron is than the typical, run-of-the-mill NBA player Pat is obviously much shorter and not as capable athletically, but still, crazy to see"

"I'm sorry to have to say this, but we need to rescue those two from this team."

"What crazy is Pat Bevs move is pretty sick in reality, he nails the pass to himself…but it looks like child’s play next to LeBron'

"Part of me hates how bad the Lakers are because I wanna see that dude trying his hardest in the playoffs."

"Something about this video tells me he ain't retiring anytime soon"

"weirdly accurate. It didn't look that impressive at first when Bron did it. Then when Pat Bev tried, it made Bron's look even way better and my thought was "of course it's impressive..."

"It’s insane, second oldest in the league and more athletic than the second best in his team still."

"this is great vibes though lmao"

"Pat Bev is only 34 but still wildly athletic"

"This makes Pat so relatable. Nothing wrong with not being able to keep up with a generational athletic freak (even if he's post prime) Honestly great that a Normie can make it in the league"

"Damn not bad for old man Pat Bev"

Irrespective of how hilarious the mimicking was, there's no doubt that Beverley has been one of the more optimistic players on the side despite the results not going the team's way.

It's All About Patience For Patrick Beverley As Lakers Look To Turnaround Their Torrid NBA 2022-23 Season

As the Lakers' offense continues to sputter , Patrick Beverley requested patience as the side continues to get a win under its belt and have better cohesion as the season progresses.

In the latest “Pat Bev Podcast” episode, he said he believes the hard work will eventually translate into a scoring unit .

“Next week we should have a better record, everybody. Lakers Nation, please be patient with us a little bit. I understand you guys want answers, you want things right now. And we’re trying, we have the best defense — that’s something to be excited about. Championships are won on defense. Offense will come, just stay patient, please. I know it’s hard. I know you guys don’t like the heckling that comes with it. But trust me, I’ve been in this position over and over. The cream always rises to the top. We work extremely hard in the gym. We have a very, very intelligent coach — probably one of the coaches who gives players the most freedom. Stick with us, we didn’t say it was going to be easy. We didn’t say it was going to be glamorous. We said we was going to hit our goals whatever our goals were. So just stick with us.”

Hopefully, that offense comes and comes consistently as Los Angeles will look to arrest their 0-5 losing streak . They face the Denver Nuggets at home next and maybe see a change of fortune.