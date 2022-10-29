ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RksNZ_0irHj7Ie00

The mimicking garnered quite the reactions from fans who had something to smile about after the fifth loss in a row.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side.

While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.

In a video doing the rounds, Beverley was seen trying to imitate James doing the warmups, and while it wasn't exactly the same, the attempt was hilarious enough — something social media didn't miss out on noticing. You can view the clip below:

The move also had some fans laughing, and here are some of their reactions after Beverley tried to do a James.

"This is hilarious."

"Honestly it’s also a good demonstration of just how insanely more athletic Lebron is than the typical, run-of-the-mill NBA player Pat is obviously much shorter and not as capable athletically, but still, crazy to see"

"I'm sorry to have to say this, but we need to rescue those two from this team."

"What crazy is Pat Bevs move is pretty sick in reality, he nails the pass to himself…but it looks like child’s play next to LeBron'

"Part of me hates how bad the Lakers are because I wanna see that dude trying his hardest in the playoffs."

"Something about this video tells me he ain't retiring anytime soon"

"weirdly accurate. It didn't look that impressive at first when Bron did it. Then when Pat Bev tried, it made Bron's look even way better and my thought was "of course it's impressive..."

"It’s insane, second oldest in the league and more athletic than the second best in his team still."

"this is great vibes though lmao"

"Pat Bev is only 34 but still wildly athletic"

"This makes Pat so relatable. Nothing wrong with not being able to keep up with a generational athletic freak (even if he's post prime) Honestly great that a Normie can make it in the league"

"Damn not bad for old man Pat Bev"

Irrespective of how hilarious the mimicking was, there's no doubt that Beverley has been one of the more optimistic players on the side despite the results not going the team's way.

It's All About Patience For Patrick Beverley As Lakers Look To Turnaround Their Torrid NBA 2022-23 Season

As the Lakers' offense continues to sputter , Patrick Beverley requested patience as the side continues to get a win under its belt and have better cohesion as the season progresses.

In the latest “Pat Bev Podcast” episode, he said he believes the hard work will eventually translate into a scoring unit .

“Next week we should have a better record, everybody. Lakers Nation, please be patient with us a little bit. I understand you guys want answers, you want things right now. And we’re trying, we have the best defense — that’s something to be excited about. Championships are won on defense. Offense will come, just stay patient, please. I know it’s hard. I know you guys don’t like the heckling that comes with it. But trust me, I’ve been in this position over and over. The cream always rises to the top. We work extremely hard in the gym. We have a very, very intelligent coach — probably one of the coaches who gives players the most freedom. Stick with us, we didn’t say it was going to be easy. We didn’t say it was going to be glamorous. We said we was going to hit our goals whatever our goals were. So just stick with us.”

Hopefully, that offense comes and comes consistently as Los Angeles will look to arrest their 0-5 losing streak . They face the Denver Nuggets at home next and maybe see a change of fortune.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

Kevin Durant is backing Kyrie Irving amid the point guard's controversial comments. Irving has come under fire for sharing some antisemitic material on his social media accounts. The Nets point guard got into a heated conversation with a reporter following Saturday night's game. Durant spoke to the media, too. He...
IRVING, NY
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
ClutchPoints

‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman

It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy