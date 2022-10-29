Woman dies after being caught in crosshairs in Tampa shooting

A woman was shot early morning Saturday in Tampa. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

A woman died Saturday morning after being shot in a car in North Tampa, according to police.

At about 12:15 a.m., Tampa police were called to the 1000 block of West Busch Boulevard, near North Florida Avenue, on a report of gunshots. Shortly after receiving the call, officers were sent to the 2200 block of West Waters Avenue to treat the woman who was shot.

The woman, a passenger in a car, was “caught in the crossfire,” according to police. The other people in the car with the woman drove away from Busch Boulevard to find a safe place during the shooting and did not initially realize the woman was hit, according to police.

Tampa police officers and Tampa Fire Rescue attempted to help the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries, according to the agency.

No additional information about the woman or the shooting was provided. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.