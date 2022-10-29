ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Woman dies after being caught in crosshairs in Tampa shooting

By Romy Ellenbogen
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwh4P_0irHj4eT00
A woman was shot early morning Saturday in Tampa. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

A woman died Saturday morning after being shot in a car in North Tampa, according to police.

At about 12:15 a.m., Tampa police were called to the 1000 block of West Busch Boulevard, near North Florida Avenue, on a report of gunshots. Shortly after receiving the call, officers were sent to the 2200 block of West Waters Avenue to treat the woman who was shot.

The woman, a passenger in a car, was “caught in the crossfire,” according to police. The other people in the car with the woman drove away from Busch Boulevard to find a safe place during the shooting and did not initially realize the woman was hit, according to police.

Tampa police officers and Tampa Fire Rescue attempted to help the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries, according to the agency.

No additional information about the woman or the shooting was provided. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

One dead, one injured in Halloween party shooting in Thonotosassa, deputies say

THONOTOSASSA — One person was killed and a second person injured when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party early Tuesday, deputies said. Deputies responded about 2:15 a.m. to multiple calls about a shooting on the 9000 block of Harney Road, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound at the scene and a female shooting victim at the nearby Petrol Mart at 11511 U.S. 301.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Deputies seek shooter in deadly New Port Richey home invasion

NEW PORT RICHEY — Deputies are searching for a masked man who broke into a New Port Richey home early Tuesday and fatally shot a woman in front of two young children. The home invasion happened about 12:45 a.m. at a home on Menifee Court, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. A man broke into the home, pointed a gun at a woman who had been sleeping on a couch in a front room and then moved onto a bedroom, where a woman was sleeping with two children, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference later Tuesday morning.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man's dogs shot during robbery, police say

A man was walking his two small dogs a block from his home in Tampa when he was robbed at gunpoint, police said. One of his dogs was killed. Now, police said they are searching for the shooting suspect.
TAMPA, FL
foxsports640.com

Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Infant and 12-year-old among five killed in East Hillsborough crash

PLANT CITY — An infant girl was among five people killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 39 north of Plant City, troopers said. The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer heading north on SR 39 crossed the center line just north of Bruton Road and collided nearly head-on with a Nissan Frontier, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy