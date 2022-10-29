65-Year-Old Helen Jeanette Mugford Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report

According to the Tucson Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail.

The officials reported that 65-year-old Helen Jeanette Mugford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after failing to render aid.

The officials are investigating the crash to determine whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The identity of the suspect or the description of the vehicle is unknown at the moment.

No additional information was provided by the police.

