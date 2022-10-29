ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Review of $36K Luxury Cruise Has Us Green With Envy

By Jane Ellis
If you can afford the splurge, this is pretty sweet.

Champagne and caviar dreams, we admit it, we all have them! Here's your chance to feel like royalty. Embark on this 2-week luxury cruise ship with a starting price of $36K. Yes, $36K! This swanky Seabourn adventure will be an absolute trip of a lifetime, having your friends green with envy. We don't know how you will 'come back to shore' after this one!

TikTok content creator @thepointsguy shared this incredible footage! This video will certainly have you checking your credit card spending power so you can book this once-in-a-lifetime-experience.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Um, sign us up! TikTok fans love this video and want to go NOW! One fan, @jd.19940 writes, "That’s only 18k each!!! ONLY 18k!" Ha ha, we're trying to comprehend the damage it would do to our credit card as well. Another viewer, @danglosser says, "Seaborne is expensive BUT you totally see the money and the service is brilliant. Great crews, rooms, the passengers were fantastic group." We're already packing our suitcases. This absolutely looks like a dream! Commenter @yeyeye1090909 adds, "I totally would. Looks insane!"

In today's society, there are certainly many ways to experience luxury, and it has its own meaning to each of us. If you are all about privacy, pampering, 5-star cuisine, personal butler service, unlimited caviar service, yes, UNLIMITED, OMG! this one's for you! Bon Voyage and please do send us a postcard!

