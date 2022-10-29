ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? College Hill for Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, we’re out in College Hill getting a look at Trick or Treat Street! Tonight, lots of families will be out grabbing candy and getting a look at some really impressive Halloween decorations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing this morning! Today we’ll talk with some homeowners and get the details on the cool things you can see tonight!
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper

One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
WICHITA, KS
hutchcollegian.com

Cindy Hoss announces her retirement

From atop educational innovation to behind the pen, Cindy Hoss seals off an impressive resume with her retirement after 12 years as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Hutchinson Community College, a decision confirmed at the Oct. 13th Board of Trustees meeting. Published author, skilled grant writer, professional development...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Ballot question could change Wichita school board elections

Voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether they want to change the method for selecting school board members, possibly bringing those elections in line with the way city, county and state representatives are elected. The district currently uses a hybrid voting model. Primary elections in each of six...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Not feeling like November today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wind is back, but so are warmer temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 70s today, Wednesday, and Thursday place us 10-15 degrees above average for early November. Sustained winds from the south between 15-30 mph with gusts 40-50, especially Wednesday...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

City of Wichita gathering feedback on Douglas improvements west of Delano

The City of Wichita opened a Forum and survey for people to share their opinions on a project to improve a section of Douglas Avenue in the Delano area. The $4.9 million construction project would include changes on the road from Meridian to Seneca. It would add bike lanes, parking, art features and more, but the plans are not finalized.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy