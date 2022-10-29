ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wichita Eagle

Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bears Switching Channels for Game Broadcasts

View the original article to see embedded media. After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station. The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season. "Their plan for presenting Bears football on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Panthers-Bengals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bengals hope a return home to “The Jungle” in Week 9 to face the Panthers can help them rebound from a 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football. Joe Burrow, playing in his first game without Ja’Marr Chase, struggled to find his rhythm. On Sunday, Burrow will face a Panthers’ defense that just surrendered three touchdown passes to Marcus Mariota.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 10: UCLA Stays Put in Top Tier

UCLA football (7-1, 4-1) held strong at No. 2 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following the team's 38-13 victory over Stanford. There was not a consensus on where the Bruins belonged compared to their conference foes, with some punishing them for the loss more drastically than others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
PITTSBURGH, PA

