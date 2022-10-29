Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Switching Channels for Game Broadcasts
View the original article to see embedded media. After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station. The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season. "Their plan for presenting Bears football on the...
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers-Bengals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bengals hope a return home to “The Jungle” in Week 9 to face the Panthers can help them rebound from a 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football. Joe Burrow, playing in his first game without Ja’Marr Chase, struggled to find his rhythm. On Sunday, Burrow will face a Panthers’ defense that just surrendered three touchdown passes to Marcus Mariota.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Wichita Eagle
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 10: UCLA Stays Put in Top Tier
UCLA football (7-1, 4-1) held strong at No. 2 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following the team's 38-13 victory over Stanford. There was not a consensus on where the Bruins belonged compared to their conference foes, with some punishing them for the loss more drastically than others.
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Comments / 0