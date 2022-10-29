Mom's 'Lazy Day Hashbrown Cassrole' Is the Definition of Comfort Food

Kids will absolutely flip for this.

We can’t pretend this next recipe will win any health awards. However, this dreamy potato dish might win you the favorite parent award when you serve it for dinner. TikTok content creator @ brookemackenzie13 shows us how to make one sinful casserole. And it looks insanely good!

Nothing says comfort like cheesy potatoes !

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wow! We need to try this immediately. This easy recipe really is perfect for those lazy winter days. She places a bag of frozen hash browns in a casserole dish. She adds two cans, cream-of-mushroom soup, a cup of sour cream, and then seasons it with garlic salt, onion salt, pepper and red chili flakes. After it’s well combined, top it with two cups of shredded cheddar cheese. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour at 350 degrees. This is so darn easy, and it looks like a warm, delicious hug! We'd love to serve this with freshly chopped chives on top, too.

The audience loved this recipe, and viewer @JordanFairley shared her own version. “I do this as well, but with cream of chicken, cream of bacon and chopped bacon, then I top it with crushed Doritos or corn flakes when it’s almost done!” Holy Toledo, she is definitely getting the favorite parent award for that dish! Viewer @TaLynn commented, “Throw some diced ham in there and it's a meal.” Wow, that’s a great way to use leftovers, too!

We know that everyone in our family will love this indulgent recipe. We can start our diet tomorrow; we need to try this today!