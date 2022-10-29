ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Mom's 'Lazy Day Hashbrown Cassrole' Is the Definition of Comfort Food

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBPzz_0irHi6JI00

Kids will absolutely flip for this.

We can’t pretend this next recipe will win any health awards. However, this dreamy potato dish might win you the favorite parent award when you serve it for dinner. TikTok content creator @ brookemackenzie13 shows us how to make one sinful casserole. And it looks insanely good!

Nothing says comfort like cheesy potatoes !

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wow! We need to try this immediately. This easy recipe really is perfect for those lazy winter days. She places a bag of frozen hash browns in a casserole dish. She adds two cans, cream-of-mushroom soup, a cup of sour cream, and then seasons it with garlic salt, onion salt, pepper and red chili flakes. After it’s well combined, top it with two cups of shredded cheddar cheese. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour at 350 degrees. This is so darn easy, and it looks like a warm, delicious hug! We'd love to serve this with freshly chopped chives on top, too.

The audience loved this recipe, and viewer @JordanFairley shared her own version. “I do this as well, but with cream of chicken, cream of bacon and chopped bacon, then I top it with crushed Doritos or corn flakes when it’s almost done!” Holy Toledo, she is definitely getting the favorite parent award for that dish! Viewer @TaLynn commented, “Throw some diced ham in there and it's a meal.” Wow, that’s a great way to use leftovers, too!

We know that everyone in our family will love this indulgent recipe. We can start our diet tomorrow; we need to try this today!

Comments / 0

Related
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
The Daily South

Chicken And Stuffing Casserole

For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Parade

Ina Garten Shares the Recipe for Her Favorite Italian Panettone Bread Pudding

Panettone, the iconic Italian sweet bread, stars in this dessert from Ina Garten’s new cookbook, Go-To Dinners. “This would be delicious with either plain panettone with candied fruit or with chocolate panettone,” Garten promises. In the Kitchen With Ina. Go-To Dinners is Garten’s 13th cookbook. We caught...
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved

Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
eatwell101.com

Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks

These Cheesy Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious – The perfect crisp-tender and delicious vegetarian recipe for a simple and quick dinner. Made with a handful of ingredients, this simple recipe for cabbage steaks makes a flavorful vegetarian entree or side that you’ll make again and again!
AOL Corp

Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30

While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
12tomatoes.com

Deruny (Ukrainian Potato Pancakes)

Simple, tasty savory potato pancakes famous in Baltic breakfasts!. Deruny are delicious savory pancakes from Ukraine and are a staple of Baltic breakfasts. They are quick to prepare, then are fried up and served with a dollop of sour cream and some fresh scallions. Deruny are great options for simple savory breakfasts when you are looking to take a break from cereal or bacon and eggs, but they also work wonderfully with other items in a big breakfast-style plate!
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Poke Cake

This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
homedit.com

DIY Natural and Homemade Oven Cleaner With Baking Soda And Vinegar

For many people, the thought of cleaning the oven is a bit intimidating. Even if your oven has a self-clean feature, it can be time-consuming and quite smelly. Spraying chemicals into a major food prep area may not fill your heart with joy, either. Forget about self-cleaning, and check this...
Mashed

Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads

According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
SheKnows

Oprah Just Included Delicious Cookies on Her List of Favorite Things & Shoppers Say They're the ‘Best Cookies Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s better than picking up a pack of freshly-baked cookies from the local bakery? Not much, except if those cookies arrive directly to your doorstep. On her Favorite Things List 2022, Oprah included the Best Seller’s Mix from The Cravery Cookies, and this package makes for an ideal gift for a sweet tooth — and that means they can be for either a friend or for yourself! The Cravery’s Best Seller’s Mix variety pack of cookies comes with a sampling of...
recipesgram.com

Grandma’s Apple Crumble Cake

This delicious Italian apple crumble cake is ideal to enjoy for an afternoon break with a cup of coffee or tea, or for a breakfast. It is easy and simple to prepare – you will need just 10 minutes to make it plus around 40 minutes to cook. My nonna Angela used to make this crumble cake each autumn when we visited her. What makes this apple crumble cake so special is its smell that will bring you back to childhood. Here is the recipe:
EatingWell

Air-Fryer Green Beans

Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Toss green beans, oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder together in a large bowl. Arrange the beans evenly in the air-fryer basket. Cook, tossing once, until lightly charred, blistered and tender, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon zest and serve immediately.
The Kitchn

Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes

If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
The Kitchn

Cranberry Orange Muffins

When I was growing up, my mom was a huge fan of the cranberry orange loaf from Panera and was known to occasionally arrive home from work with a loaf in hand. The first time I tried it, I was immediately taken by what a perfect flavor combination cranberries and oranges make — especially for someone like me, who doesn’t usually go for super-sweet breakfasts. (My ideal breakfast meal is a savory egg and potato dish with a shared order of pancakes or waffles for the table.) The oranges provide a bright, citrusy pop of flavor, and the cranberries are sharp and tart. Together they make the perfect pair for a subtly sweet breakfast treat.
butterwithasideofbread.com

GRANDMA’S BEST CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

Grandma’s BEST Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup is a warm, comforting classic recipe perfect for cold nights! This creamy chicken noodle soup recipe is loaded with tender egg noodles, onions, garlic, veggies and more!. Nothing is better than the food that comes out of grandma’s kitchen, which is why we...
Florence Carmela Paola

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
EverydayHealth.com

TikTok’s Pumpkin Coffee Cake Recipe, Only Healthier

Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
iheart.com

Rita's Halloween Beef and Mac

3 garlic cloves, chopped - a good tablespoon or so. Sharp cheddar cheese - a good cup or more to taste plus extra for garnish. Make a film of olive oil in bottom of large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add garlic and cook...
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
40
Followers
124
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy