Raleigh News & Observer
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Offer Unlocks $200 Free Bets, $100K Sweepstakes
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Bettors in Ohio will need to wait a couple more months until online sports betting goes live, but they can start earning right now with the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New customers receive $200 in free bets, entry into the $100,000 Free Bet Sweepstakes, and access to one of the premier operators in the Buckeye State.
atozsports.com
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Raleigh News & Observer
How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
Raleigh News & Observer
College Football Playoff Rankings: UCLA Debuts Inside Top 12
For the first time in eight years, the Bruins are on the board and officially in the running to reach the biggest stage in the sport. The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed Tuesday night, and UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) came in at No. 12. It was the first time the Bruins had been featured in the College Football Playoff Top 25 since 2014, when they made all seven iterations of the rankings.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings: Shake Up At the Top As Undefeated Eagles Soar
For those who celebrate, happy post-Halloween. Hopefully, like me, you got to dress up as a Disney character against your will and eat peanut butter cups for dinner. The idea of putting on a facade, or a mask, is an interesting one at this time of year, where we’re left to wonder which of the teams who have good records are actually good and which of them will make the playoffs, chests puffed, only to get chopped down to size when the real contenders get involved. Sort of like me in a Kristoff outfit (from Frozen).
Raleigh News & Observer
Texas Supreme Court Ruling Opened Door for UIL to Strip Black, Teammates of Title
FRISCO, Texas – Just when Razorback fans think the state of Texas has kicked the men's basketball team enough, another hard shot comes flying in from the Lone Star State. Earlier today it was ruled by the University Interscholastic League that the Duncanville boys' basketball team be stripped of its 2022 state championship and suspended its coach David Peavy.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steve Nash No Longer Nets Coach
Good afternoon, it’s NFL trade deadline day and it’s already been a newsy day in the NFL and beyond. Let’s get you caught up to speed. Midseason fantasy awards and second-half predictions. Nets and Nash Part Ways Amid 2-5 Start. It was announced Tuesday afternoon that Brooklyn...
