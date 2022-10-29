ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office expands resources at a new facility in Ferriday

By Vallery Maravi
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

FERRIDAY, La .( KTVE/KARD ) – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is expanding resources for victims of domestic violence in the Town of Ferriday.

The new facility is centrally located on 27797 Highway 15. Public information director, Brandy Spears, says the goal is to serve all Concordia Parish residents by responding to emergencies and providing them with resources.

“The additional services that we offer here are our domestic violence and sexual exploitation victims and survivors. We have an advocate that works with survivors who is able to provide resources through other agencies throughout the state for legal aid and counseling.”

Spears says the goal is to also bring a sense of hope to residents. She says anyone in need of these services is welcome.

“We’ve had a really good response and we are happy to partner with agencies such as the Family Justice Center in Alexandria. We are also working with Wellspring and a couple of non-profits here locally. They have been very helpful to us.”

In an effort to provide a more comfortable area and positive space for victims of domestic violence, the facility also features a unique room called Hope’s Space.

“The name of the room was inspired by a victim that we worked with. It’s just a more comfortable setting. It’s not an interview room. It’s not anything that is intimidating. It’s just a comfortable space that mimics a living room area.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 336-5231.

