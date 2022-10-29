ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olin, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Raiders qualify for state cross country meet

For the first time in school history North Iredell cross country qualified both its boys and girls teams for the state meet. The Raiders traveled to Morganton on Saturday to compete in the 3A West regionals. The boys finished third among 30 teams, and the girls finished fifth. The top six teams advance to the 3A state meet, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 in Kernersville.
STATESVILLE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFAE.org

Charlotte's pro sports teams seem lost in more ways than one

Charlotte’s professional sports teams appear to be struggling both on and off the field. Within a matter of months, three current and former Hornets players were arrested. Star player LaMelo Ball is still injured, and the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. The Panthers traded one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1997. Obit Clinton Woods, 79. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of Earnest Morgan Post 217. At an early age, he became a member of Elmwood AME Church and later joined Davisville Baptist Church.” (10/31)
STATESVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie

Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
CLEVELAND, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville

Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said. Hall was...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 16-22

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From R. and K. Hand to C. and J. Ochoa, Lot 11 of Bay Crossing, 153 Sleeping Cove Trail, Mooresville, $4,900,000, on...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville man arrested in machete assault

A Statesville man faces charges of assaulting another man with a machete, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, of Elmwood Road, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony second-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
STATESVILLE, NC

