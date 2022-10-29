Read full article on original website
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell claims regional title, advances to 3A state final
OLIN—The road to Raleigh in the West region went through top seed North Iredell for the second time in as many years. And for the second straight season, the Raiders are East-bound for the state finals. Emma Norris registered a game-high 17 kills as the Raiders captured their second...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Raiders qualify for state cross country meet
For the first time in school history North Iredell cross country qualified both its boys and girls teams for the state meet. The Raiders traveled to Morganton on Saturday to compete in the 3A West regionals. The boys finished third among 30 teams, and the girls finished fifth. The top six teams advance to the 3A state meet, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 in Kernersville.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
WFAE.org
Charlotte's pro sports teams seem lost in more ways than one
Charlotte’s professional sports teams appear to be struggling both on and off the field. Within a matter of months, three current and former Hornets players were arrested. Star player LaMelo Ball is still injured, and the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. The Panthers traded one of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1997. Obit Clinton Woods, 79. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of Earnest Morgan Post 217. At an early age, he became a member of Elmwood AME Church and later joined Davisville Baptist Church.” (10/31)
ourdavie.com
Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie
Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
WBTV
New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville
Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said. Hall was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 16-22
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From R. and K. Hand to C. and J. Ochoa, Lot 11 of Bay Crossing, 153 Sleeping Cove Trail, Mooresville, $4,900,000, on...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man arrested in machete assault
A Statesville man faces charges of assaulting another man with a machete, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, of Elmwood Road, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony second-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After much anticipation, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announced prize winners for over 100 prizes, with a combined worth of over $200k to participants in their inaugural TRLT Conservation Raffle. According to a news release, this raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects...
wccbcharlotte.com
$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
