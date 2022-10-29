Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Vital food program for Wichita seniors set to close after over 40 years of service
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Next month, an important program that provides groceries and safety checks to homebound seniors may be forced to close. Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. The program grocery shops and delivers...
kfdi.com
Early voting sites open today
Satellite early voting sites open up across Sedgwick County at 10 a.m. today. You can use any of these sites to vote early in the November 8 election, regardless of what district you live in. These sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 1-4, then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 5. Early in-person voting is also ongoing at the Sedgwick County Election Office. You can vote early there until noon on November 7.
Hutch Post
A Day In The Life: Woodwork Manufacturing & Supply
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Wichita game store to celebrate grand reopening
A longtime game store is almost doubling its size with a move within the same center where it has been at Kellogg and Rock Road.
KAKE TV
Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected
Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper
One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
kfdi.com
Wichita Food Program for Seniors At Risk of Closing Unless Funding Goals Are Met
A program that provides groceries and safety checks to seniors in Wichita is at risk of closing. Officials with Senior Services of Wichita says that unless $50,000 can be raised by December 15th, its Roving Pantry that provides needed assistance to homebound seniors may be forced to close. The program...
Wichita doughnut shop owners find perfect pair to take business over: 2 former employees
The owners announced plans earlier this year to find buyers for the longtime business and retire.
hutchcollegian.com
Cindy Hoss announces her retirement
From atop educational innovation to behind the pen, Cindy Hoss seals off an impressive resume with her retirement after 12 years as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Hutchinson Community College, a decision confirmed at the Oct. 13th Board of Trustees meeting. Published author, skilled grant writer, professional development...
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
thefabricator.com
Pinnacle Aerospace to build manufacturing plant in Kansas
Pinnacle Aerospace has announced plans to build a $15 million facility in Wellington, Kan., for manufacturing and assembling complex metal components for commercial and military aircraft and the space industry. The plant is expected to create 155 jobs in its first five years.
Man involved in Cowtown shooting gets probation
A man who the police accused of shooting someone with live ammunition during an Old Cowtown Museum reenactment two years ago does not have to serve any prison time unless he violates probation.
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer to Invest Nearly $15 Million in Kansas Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of aerospace components plans to...
kfdi.com
New map approved for Wichita City Council districts
Wichita City Council members have approved a new map for the six city council districts, based on numbers from the 2020 Census. The Council looked over two maps that were submitted by a Commission of Electors that was appointed in July. The two maps adjusted election precincts to provide a deviation of five percent or less between the six districts. The Census numbers had Districts 2 and 3 out of balance.
Fire at recycling center north of Wichita is contained but far from out, chief says
Over a million gallons of water have been used, Sedgwick County Fire Chief Douglas Williams said.
Hutch Post
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
After lines, miscues at polling sites, what can Sedgwick County voters expect Nov. 8?
The Aug. 2 primary featured record voter turnout and up to three-hour wait times for some Wichita voters.
WIBW
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
