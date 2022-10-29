ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Early voting sites open today

Satellite early voting sites open up across Sedgwick County at 10 a.m. today. You can use any of these sites to vote early in the November 8 election, regardless of what district you live in. These sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 1-4, then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 5. Early in-person voting is also ongoing at the Sedgwick County Election Office. You can vote early there until noon on November 7.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: Woodwork Manufacturing & Supply

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected

Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper

One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
WICHITA, KS
hutchcollegian.com

Cindy Hoss announces her retirement

From atop educational innovation to behind the pen, Cindy Hoss seals off an impressive resume with her retirement after 12 years as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Hutchinson Community College, a decision confirmed at the Oct. 13th Board of Trustees meeting. Published author, skilled grant writer, professional development...
HUTCHINSON, KS
thefabricator.com

Pinnacle Aerospace to build manufacturing plant in Kansas

Pinnacle Aerospace has announced plans to build a $15 million facility in Wellington, Kan., for manufacturing and assembling complex metal components for commercial and military aircraft and the space industry. The plant is expected to create 155 jobs in its first five years.
WELLINGTON, KS
kfdi.com

New map approved for Wichita City Council districts

Wichita City Council members have approved a new map for the six city council districts, based on numbers from the 2020 Census. The Council looked over two maps that were submitted by a Commission of Electors that was appointed in July. The two maps adjusted election precincts to provide a deviation of five percent or less between the six districts. The Census numbers had Districts 2 and 3 out of balance.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number

WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy