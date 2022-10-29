ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ruth
3d ago

Having lived through and participated in the ‘HBCU Glory Years’, we must remember these ‘glory’ years proceeded school integration in the south, before the best Black athletes were poached by athlete programs at majority well funded institutions, we fondly remember and are proud of the many HBCU achievements in athletics and academic accomplished with less than adequate funding which sadly continues to exist in today’s world! America’s HBCU’s will continue to to play an important role in moving the w

FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 9

A telling week of college football could result in a significant shakeup at the top of the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. That starts with the top three teams in the country heading into Week 9: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee. The Bulldogs were largely dominant in a 42-20 victory over unranked Florida, but allowed the Gators to make it a one-score possession in the second half before pulling away.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K

HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
On3.com

Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
AUBURN, AL
The Clarion Ledger

Heading to Jackson State for 'College GameDay?' Try these places to eat while in Jackson

Whether you are visiting the Jackson area to attend this weekend's Jackson State University football game against Southern University, you are new to the area, or, perhaps, are a longtime resident who has run out of ideas for dining out, never fear. Jackson has an abundance of great places to dine, including small local mom-and-pop operations, award-winning eateries, and fine-dining restaurants. ...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State. In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players. striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted." The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Sideline Reporter Steps Down Amid Controversy

A prominent college sideline reporter has reportedly stepped down amid controversy. According to reports out of Tennessee, sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg has resigned, with old tweets apparently to blame this time. "A. athletic department spokesperson told Knox News that she resigned from that role on Thursday. The 26-year-old UT graduate...
KNOXVILLE, TN
