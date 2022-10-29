Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22
Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE RAW Halloween Special, Updated Line-Up (10/31/22)
Bianca Belair will meet Nikki Cross in a new bout on Monday’s RAW. Cross attacked Damage CTRL members near the end of this week’s RAW when Bayley and Belair were involved in the action, and Belair was knocked out as a result. She was no longer known as...
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. * Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) * 24/7 Title...
PWMania
Battle Slam “Thriller” Event Results and Highlights (10/30/22)
On October 30, Battle Slam held its latest event “Thriller” from Atlanta, Georgia. The main event saw Baron Black successfully defend his Battle Slam ICON World Title against Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey. Here are the full results and highlights:. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title –...
PWMania
Big Title Change at MLW Fightland ’22
On Sunday night, the city of Philadelphia served as the location for the Fightland TV tapings that were hosted by Major League Wrestling. During the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker faced off against Lince Dorado. Dorado won the match by hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion.
PWMania
ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)
WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear will broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. According to WrestleTix, 11,953 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/30/22), leaving 712 seats still available. There are a number of combo tickets also available. Here is the...
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches
WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services. The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches is the latest addition. It features a variety of matches. This three-hour special is hosted by The Bump’s Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:. “Hulk Hogan,...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now is the Ideal Time for Triple H to Bring CM Punk Back
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. Cornette mentioned the potential of CM Punk returning to WWE during the podcast. CM Punk appears to be on his way out of AEW, with the promotion allegedly in talks with the former world champion about buying out his contract, with the main stumbling block being the non-compete clause. There has been speculation that Punk might return to WWE if AEW buys out his contract.
PWMania
FTR’s Opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn Tour Closer Revealed, Final Card for Saturday
AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their IWGP World Tag Team Titles at Saturday’s NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closing event in Osaka, Japan. FTR will defend their titles against Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of the United Empire. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA will...
PWMania
Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment
Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
PWMania
NJPW Pulls Karl Anderson From November 5 Battle Autumn Show
NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kevin Owens’ WWE Status, Creative Plans for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
According to reports, WWE creative’s plans for Kevin Owens are currently on hold. According to WrestleVotes, Triple H, the chief content officer for WWE, “paused” plans for the RAW Superstar because of how Sami Zayn handled The Bloodline on SmackDown. This is why Owens hasn’t been on TV recently.
PWMania
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mazzerati
In the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie scene today, Mazzerati. In this interview, we discuss everything from her beginning, up to her working with Ring of Honor, Impact, AEW, and more.
Comments / 0