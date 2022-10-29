ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PWMania

Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
TEXAS STATE
PWMania

Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22

Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
PWMania

Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released

Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022

WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
TEXAS STATE
PWMania

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. * Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) * 24/7 Title...
PWMania

Battle Slam “Thriller” Event Results and Highlights (10/30/22)

On October 30, Battle Slam held its latest event “Thriller” from Atlanta, Georgia. The main event saw Baron Black successfully defend his Battle Slam ICON World Title against Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey. Here are the full results and highlights:. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title –...
ATLANTA, GA
PWMania

Big Title Change at MLW Fightland ’22

On Sunday night, the city of Philadelphia served as the location for the Fightland TV tapings that were hosted by Major League Wrestling. During the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker faced off against Lince Dorado. Dorado won the match by hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)

WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.
DALLAS, TX
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear will broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. According to WrestleTix, 11,953 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/30/22), leaving 712 seats still available. There are a number of combo tickets also available. Here is the...
NEWARK, NJ
PWMania

Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
PWMania

Jim Cornette Explains Why Now is the Ideal Time for Triple H to Bring CM Punk Back

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. Cornette mentioned the potential of CM Punk returning to WWE during the podcast. CM Punk appears to be on his way out of AEW, with the promotion allegedly in talks with the former world champion about buying out his contract, with the main stumbling block being the non-compete clause. There has been speculation that Punk might return to WWE if AEW buys out his contract.
PWMania

Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment

Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
PWMania

NJPW Pulls Karl Anderson From November 5 Battle Autumn Show

NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.
PWMania

Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mazzerati

In the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest professional wrestlers on the indie scene today, Mazzerati. In this interview, we discuss everything from her beginning, up to her working with Ring of Honor, Impact, AEW, and more.

