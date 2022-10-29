Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
KFVS12
Family photos, stories of veterans requested to be showcased at Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant is working on a project to help pay tribute and to honor veterans in her district. Sen. Bryant is asking residents to submit photos and a story of their loved one who served in the U.S. military. The photos and stories...
wmay.com
Springfield Moves To Stock Up On Rock Salt For Winter
It’s that time of year… the City of Springfield is getting ready to pony up big dollars to replenish its supply of rock salt for the coming winter months. An ordinance going before the City Council this week seeks approval for the purchase of six-thousand tons of salt. The price is just over $90 a ton… for a total cost of $543,000.
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
wmay.com
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
wmay.com
Some Springfield Snow Routes Could Change
Railroad relocation could also realign snow emergency routes in Springfield. An ordinance to be considered in November would remove Spruce and Myrtle Streets from the snow emergency routes, where cars cannot be parked on the street during snow emergencies to make more room for snow plows. Both streets had been on the list because they were part of Business Loop 55, serving to connect 5th and 6th Streets to 9th Street.
wmay.com
Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield
Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
WAND TV
Unused juvenile detention facility proposed as new site for Helping Hands facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Officials from Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield announced that they are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter all under one roof. The proposal, which would also include day services, would repurpose part of a building on the county's...
WAND TV
Springfield man arrested for 3rd Base shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Antwan Davis of Springfield was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant according to a release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3rd Base Sports bar on October 27 for reports of shots being fired outside the business. The suspects fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
Stained Glass Stories Tour to return in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stained Glass Stories Tour will return to Decatur in May 2023. Currently, History of the Heartland is recruiting churches to participate in the second annual event. “Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder. […]
WCIA
Decatur switches to electric buses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur recieved more than $16 million in federal money to make it happen. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
25newsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials locked down the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility at 17019 Farm County Road in Rushville on Monday due to a hazmat scare in the mail room, officials said. Officials with the Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat unit said they responded around 11:15...
WAND TV
Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Comments / 0