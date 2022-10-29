Tuesday marked the busiest trade deadline day in NFL history, with 12 deals going down on the day before the clock stopped at 4:00 p.m. EST. Of those deals, four have obvious immediate impact for the teams making the trades. The Miami Dolphins adding former Denver Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb to their ranks, the Minnesota Vikings picking up ex-Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in an NFC North swap, the Pittsburgh Steelers getting former Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III for basically an acceptance of Jackson’s salary, and the Steelers also dealing receiver Clade Claypool to the receiver-light Chicago Bears.

