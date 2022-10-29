ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, stream, TV channel, watch online

By Shehan Jeyarajah
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State

According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
NBC4 Columbus

Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a “violent” skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. “I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley […]
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy looks to find solutions for red zone frustrations

A 29-7 victory over rivals Michigan State is never something the Michigan Wolverines are disappointed by. However, there are certainly things in a victory that’ll get a second and third look. Last night, it was the red zone ratio — two touchdowns and three field goals when inside MSU’s 20-yard line.
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
detroitsportsnation.com

Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
Detroit News

Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit

There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
