Michigan vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, stream, TV channel, watch online

Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Grand Valley State: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Duke, Michigan State is back in action. The Spartans play their first and only public exhibition game of the season on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center, less than a week before they open the season on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona.
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
The Detroit Free Press
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field
Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
NBC4 Columbus
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
NBC4 Columbus
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a “violent” skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. “I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley […]
The Detroit Free Press
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Women’s Basketball picks up commitment from Davis twins, extends Suzy Merchant’s contract
Michigan State women’s basketball had a big weekend with plenty happening. The first big news of the weekend came on Friday when Michigan State Athletics announced that head coach Suzy Merchant’s contract had been extended through 2027. Merchant is currently entering her 16th season as head coach of...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy looks to find solutions for red zone frustrations
A 29-7 victory over rivals Michigan State is never something the Michigan Wolverines are disappointed by. However, there are certainly things in a victory that’ll get a second and third look. Last night, it was the red zone ratio — two touchdowns and three field goals when inside MSU’s 20-yard line.
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.
Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
Detroit News
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
