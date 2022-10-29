Michigan vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, stream, TV channel, watch online

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.

