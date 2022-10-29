ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cost of gas goes up

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6CSK_0irHgEmn00

ALBANY — The average gasoline price went up last week according to market analyst GasBuddy.

A survey of 546 area stations revealed a 1.8-cent increase per gallon, pushing the average gallon of gas to $3.72 as of Monday, Oct. 24. That’s a different direction than what market analysts see happening nationwide.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g today. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

Prices in Albany are 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 24.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.26/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.54/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $2.05/g.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

Downtown development revitalizes upstate city

Schenectady is starting to look unrecognizable to some of its longtime residents. The upstate New York city has been transforming in recent years, its town center in particular, the Times Union reported. Once a dormant area, downtown Schenectady has become a hive of strategic investment, filling up with apartment buildings, restaurants and more.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar

The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
DELMAR, NY
PIX11

Inspector cites regulatory gaps in fatal New York limo crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people, according to a state watchdog. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal regulators who concluded in 2020 that […]
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023

The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy