Cost of gas goes up

ALBANY — The average gasoline price went up last week according to market analyst GasBuddy.

A survey of 546 area stations revealed a 1.8-cent increase per gallon, pushing the average gallon of gas to $3.72 as of Monday, Oct. 24. That’s a different direction than what market analysts see happening nationwide.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g today. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.”

Prices in Albany are 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 24.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.26/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.54/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $2.05/g.