Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man
According to authorities, the victim witnessed Blair huffing a can of duster and asked her to leave the premises.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for second degree domestic abuse
An argument over a dog led to a man’s arrest after he allegedly beat a woman into unconsciousness. Deputies of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a La. Highway 151 residence near Downsville Thursday night to investigate a domestic disturbance. Joseph A. Cupit, 39, said he and the victim got into a verbal argument regarding their dog.
Monroe man arrested for multiple rape charges, police say
On October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police arrested 32-year-old Terrell D. Jones for two counts of First-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Rape.
Captain D’s employee accused of pulling knife on co-worker during argument, police say
On Friday, October 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Captain D's located on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance.
MyArkLaMiss
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
KNOE TV8
Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one Monroe woman on Halloween day. On Oct. 31, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to the crash on La. Hwy. 838 at Well Rd. The crash killed Kieta M. Hale, 45. LSP says...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Altercation on I-20 draws motorist’s attention
A Bossier City man was arrested Friday after reports of an altercation at roadside on Interstate 20. At about 7:00 a.m. Friday, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned motorist about a man attempting to hit a woman on Interstate 20 near milepost 74. When...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver threatens Good Samaritan
A Homer motorist was arrested last Wednesday night after he allegedly ran his vehicle into a ditch and then threatened to kill a man who came to his aid. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on La. Highway 146 (White Lightning Road) about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle had run into the ditch and the driver was being aggressive with the homeowner.
Vicksburg Post
Monroe woman killed in car crash in Ouachita Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road on Monday just after 1:30 p.m in Ouachita Parish. The crash claimed the life of Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, La. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by...
MyArkLaMiss
Shots fired at Grambling bar; suspect arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, around 1 AM, Grambling City Police responded to a possibly shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Road in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers were advised that security personnel told a White male that he […]
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MyArkLaMiss
Monroe Police Department searching for suspected gunman in shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews. The Monroe Police […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
kalb.com
Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 just east of Clarence on Monday, Oct. 31. Louisiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., Thomas Kennedy, 42, was traveling west on U.S. 84 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a big rig truck.
KNOE TV8
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
KNOE TV8
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
MyArkLaMiss
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
Comments / 2