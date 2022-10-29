ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeqX0_0irHedaQ00
John Kosakowski Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement.

The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a report of a suspicious person.

The resident told officers she saw a person walking in her yard and that this individual may have gone into the home’s basement, Wolf said.

Officers checked the basement but did not locate anyone. However, a man identified as Northern Westchester County resident John Kosakowski, of North Salem, was found hiding outside, police said.

Wolf said a backpack belonging to him was reportedly discovered in the basement proving he had entered the home.

The resident told officers Kosakowski had previously been told he is not allowed at the residence, police said.

Kosakowski was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and released on a $1,500 bond.

