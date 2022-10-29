Read full article on original website
Invest In These Green Cryptocurrencies For A Sustainable Future: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Avalanche
Ever since Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, critics have pointed out the drastic environmental impacts of crypto mining. To keep the blockchain ledgers intact, miners have to solve complex mathematical puzzles that require high-tech computing power. E-waste produced by these computers is not a friend of the natural ecosystem. Coins...
LBank Exchange Will List M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 31, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list M-linus (MLNS) on November 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MLNS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 2, 2022. As a music...
Arnoya classic (ARNC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Arnoya classic (ARNC) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARNC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology, Arnoya...
Does Rocketize Token Have The Potential To Surpass Polygon and Uniswap After Its Initial Launch?
Rocketize Token (JATO) is an emerging meme token with the potential to compete with famous cryptocurrencies. Nowadays, memes have become the most used way of communicating with people. So, this project is trying to comprehend the needs of society and bring innovations to it. Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI) have...
Snowfall Protocol Putting Its Name on the Map! Leaving PancakeSwap & Cardano Behind!
The state of the world economy seems dire and the situation appears to deteriorate with each passing day. The rising and emerging phenomenon of cryptocurrency and the realms of decentralized finance (De-Fi) have drawn more people’s attention. This is not surprising given that cryptocurrency still has the power to make investors happy despite all hindrances and the weakening economy. Due to the tremendous volatility that characterizes the world of cryptocurrencies, there is a considerable probability that traders and prospective investors who know about the currency will be able to earn significant returns and profits. Research is crucial, but for those who are now entering the market, as analysts, we regard it as one of our highest objectives to mentor young brains toward a viable and prosperous career as traders. This post will explore the areas of smaller projects that could be worth investing in. Buckle up because we’re going to dig deep into this subject.
Citizenships Are Now Up For Sale As NFTs On Marketplace
With the rise in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) popularity, the space has seen the sale of some interesting things and pieces on the blockchain. In Feb. 2022, an artist blew up a Lamborghini Huracan and sold the charred remains as NFTs. British artist Damien Hirst burned hundreds of physical artworks after selling them as NFTs on the blockchain. Now, citizenships are being sold and traded as NFTs on marketplaces.
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Plunges Down, What Does It Mean?
Data shows the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index has plunged down recently, here’s what has happened in the past during instances of such a trend. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Has Sharply Gone Down Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC volatility has usually increased...
Art Gobblers: Paradigm-Powered NFT Project Yields Over 5,000 ETH In Two Hours
It might be a bear season, but new NFT projects can still gain major traction and make substantial noise. That’s been best evidenced by Monday’s release of ‘Art Gobblers,’ an NFT collection that was created by crypto investment firm Paradigm alongside ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland.
A DAO Powered NFT Marketplace on Aptos Blockchain, AptoSea.io Kicks Off $APS Token Pre Sale, Holders to Purchase Aptos NFTs Using $APS Token
AptoSea is a new NFT marketplace looking to compete with the Likes of already established marketplaces like OpenSea and MagicEden has kicked off it’s much awaited $APS Pre Sale Round to early investors. One of the core objectives of AptoSea is to utilize multiple features that will be brought about by the Move programming language to build a Marketplace with unique features that are yet to be seen on any Aptos marketplace.
Andreesen Horowitz Flagship Crypto Fund Down 40% – What Will They Add to the Portfolio to Recover?
The flagship crypto fund of venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz lost 40% of its value in the first half of 2022 amid terrible macroeconomic conditions and the crypto bear market. The fund is reported to have been the largest of its kind ever and worth $4.5 billion when established. Despite...
Revolut Introduces Crypto Card, Customers To Get Cashback In Dogecoin
Revolut, which is a British fintech and banking firm, has decided to launch a new feature called “spend from crypto”. This feature helps convert the crypto balance of customers into fiat money. That, in essence, will make it faster for Revolut cardholders to sell their crypto assets and...
Big Eyes Coin Aims to Create a Better Financial Community for Its Users by Seeking to give 100x Gain over Theta Network and Ripple
It is fair to say that monetary independence is a goal shared by most people. People engage in various financially risky but potentially rewarding activities to achieve this goal. The most important factor in achieving this goal is the usage of fiat currency in the form of productive financial investments.
Mammoth (MMT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Mammoth (MMT) on November 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MMT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a unified ecosystem with its own blockchain, Mammoth (MMT)...
Dogecoin Pushes Down Cardano To Become 8th Largest Crypto
Data shows Dogecoin has now become the 8th largest crypto by market cap, after displacing Cardano from the spot. Dogecoin Market Cap Hits More Than $15 Million After The Price Surge. The past week has been incredible for DOGE after what had been many months of lackluster sideways performance. At...
Solana (SOL) and VeChain (VET) Holders are Dumping the Coins for The Hideaways (HDWY)
The broader crypto market is on a winning streak, but Solana (SOL) and VeChain (VET) are not staging a comeback. Investors are more likely to invest in newer and high-potential cryptocurrencies than stick to these losing trades. The Hideaways (HDWY), a presale token getting all the attention lately, is tipped my industry leaders to rise over 5,000% in 2023.
PREMA (PRMX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 31, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PREMA (PRMX) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRMX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a gateway to the blockchain space, PREMA (PRMX) offers...
Bitget launches “Bitget Insights” to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. October 31, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights’‘. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget’s crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
3 Long-Term Profitable Cryptocurrencies to Trade with – Tezos, Avalanche, and Dogeliens
The crypto space has transformed existing technology. Forcibly seizing control from centralized systems establishes a secure and reliable decentralized ecosystem for digital assets. It is a long process, but Bitcoin could eventually render fiat currency obsolete. If you ask people familiar with cryptocurrencies what the most popular tokens are, you...
Apollo Global Partners With Anchorage To Hold Crypto On Behalf Of Their Clients
Through a partnership with Anchorage Digital, which happens to be a digital asset platform, Apollo Global Management Inc. has started to provide crypto custodial services on behalf of its clients through a partnership. This move is a strategy on the company’s part that will help introduce crypto services to institutional...
Dogecoin Bear Market Is Over, According To This Veteran Trader – Is It?
Dogecoin is performing pretty well these days despite pressures from the ongoing bear market. After months of negotiations and threats of lawsuits, Elon Musk finally bought Twitter. On October 27 he uploaded a video with the description “Let that sink in!” and showed himself holding a sink as he entered the social media giant’s headquarters.
