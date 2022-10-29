Reviewing Denzel Mims’s first start of the 2022 season for the New York Jets. We all knew Denzel Mims would get his shot at some point this year. And that time has come. After being inactive for the New York Jets‘ first six games of the 2022 season, the former second-round pick made his season debut against the Broncos in Week 7, due to the benching of fellow wideout Elijah Moore.

9 HOURS AGO