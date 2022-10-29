ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The hidden reason why the NY Jets traded Jacob Martin

The New York Jets shipped Jacob Martin off to the Denver Broncos at the NFL trade deadline. The NFL trade market was wildly active ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, November 1, featuring the movement of numerous big-name players. Joe Douglas and the New York Jets did...
DENVER, CO
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must answer a big Zach Wilson question

The New York Jets’ offensive coordinator must decide how much he trusts his quarterback to develop. Mike LaFleur has a difficult job on his hands. The New York Jets’ offensive coordinator is trying to build an offense that emphasizes the strengths of his quarterback, Zach Wilson. However, the young Wilson is struggling at all of the things that are supposed to make him special, leaving LaFleur devoid of easy solutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mistake-filled end of half for NY Jets as they lead Patriots, 10-6

PASSING: Zach Wilson (10-of-18, 152 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) RUSHING: James Robinson (3 carries, 13 yards) RECEIVING: Garrett Wilson (4 rec., 89 yards) PASSING: Mac Jones (13-of-20, 122 yards, 1 INT) RUSHING: Mac Jones (3 carries, 26 yards) RECEIVING: Rhamondre Stevenson (5 carries, 59 yards) Zach Over Mac. Sunday’s...
3 pivotal and forgotten plays in NY Jets’ loss to Patriots

The New York Jets lost a disheartening, infuriating game to the New England Patriots. It’s easy, and correct, to pin this game on Zach Wilson‘s three interceptions. Each one was knuckleheaded and inexcusable. However, there were other momentum-shifting plays beyond those picks and the roughing the passer that...
How did Denzel Mims look in first 2022 start? | NY Jets Film

Reviewing Denzel Mims’s first start of the 2022 season for the New York Jets. We all knew Denzel Mims would get his shot at some point this year. And that time has come. After being inactive for the New York Jets‘ first six games of the 2022 season, the former second-round pick made his season debut against the Broncos in Week 7, due to the benching of fellow wideout Elijah Moore.
Does Mike LaFleur expect too much from the NY Jets’ receivers?

Amidst all the Elijah Moore drama, how the Jets got to this point needs to be revisited. After using Moore on just 10 snaps vs. the Patriots (1 target), the Jets are signaling that they are clearly still unhappy with him. Moore, for his part, made some disparaging comments about his connection with Zach Wilson and his lack of targets.
Former NY Jets players want to make Bill Belichick pay

Jets both current and former have not forgotten the 54-13 drubbing from last season. With the New England Patriots in town, it’s personal for the New York Jets. Former Jets linebacker and current SNY analyst Bart Scott explained the status quo clearly. “There are certain games that are personal....
NEW YORK STATE
Sauce Gardner claps back after Pats TD wrongly blamed on him

New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner dominates again, but his stat line includes a blemish he strongly refutes. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is on a rampage. The New York Jets‘ young phenom was unbeatable once again in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, as he was credited with allowing 1 yard across 4 throws in his direction. Over his past three games, Gardner has been credited with allowing 25 yards on 20 targets (1.3 yards per target).
NY Jets open as double-digit home underdogs to Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills: -720 The Jets are +520 on the moneyline, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $520 of profit. At first look, this line seems a bit high even after the Jets are coming off a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills just beat the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday Night Football by a score of 27-17 to improve to 6-1. The Jets also beat the Packers on the road, 27-10, in Week 6.
NEW YORK STATE
Florham Park, NJ
