Governor Polis Releases 2023 Budget Proposal
Balanced Budget Proposal Includes Record Reserves and Prudent Investments. Today, as required by statute, Governor Jared Polis released his balanced budget proposal for FY 2023-24, concurrently submitting his budget proposal to the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) of the General Assembly. The Governor’s budget proposal is focused on addressing the issues...
Sen. Bennet, Colorado Leaders Urge Voter Turnout During Salida Campaign Bus Tour
With the election just over a week away, some of the top Colorado Democrats on the ballot made a campaign stop in Salida on Saturday. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Governor Diane Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Treasurer Dave Young, District 13 House candidate Julie McCluskie and State Board of Education candidate Kathy Plomer spoke to residents at sunny Riverside Park at noon.
Letter to the Editor: Ballot Questions Open A Pandora’s Box
I’ve personally experienced the lack of short-term rentals and workforce housing in years past, so I understand its effects on workforce people. Nevertheless, we need to take a very close look at what we’re getting into if we vote “yes” on Colorado’s Proposition 123 and Chaffee County Housing Authority Ballot Issue 6A.
Letter to the Editor: In the interest of Civil Discourse – Hypotheses VS Theories
In high school science class, we learn the difference between a hypothesis and theory. A hypothesis is an idea subject to investigation. In science, if a hypothesis is not validated by data, it is discarded or modified, and additional data is collected and so on until a verifiable hypothesis is revealed. A theory is a hypothesis that has been subjected to examination and validated with facts.
