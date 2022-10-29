Read full article on original website
Tellurian: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tellurian TELL reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:22 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tellurian missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $65.47 million from the same period last...
Clean Harbors: Q3 Earnings Insights
Clean Harbors CLH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clean Harbors beat estimated earnings by 15.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.43 versus an estimate of $2.11. Revenue was up $411.52 million from the same...
Recap: CoreCard Q3 Earnings
CoreCard CCRD reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CoreCard beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same period last...
Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands And Other Big Casino Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several casino companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Yum Brands beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as its value-oriented offerings at KFC and Taco Bell pulled in more inflation-weary consumers.
