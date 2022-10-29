Read full article on original website
Why Pep Guardiola Considers Newcastle United Title Rivals to Manchester City
When a Saudi Arabian consortium completed the takeover of Newcastle United last year, many considered the club a new member of an exclusive group. The top six had just increased to top seven with a new member joining the ranks. But any idea of the Magpies challenging for the title immediately was farfetched.
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Sunderland’s November Preview: What have we got coming up before the World Cup break?
Huddersfield have had a horrid start to the season and are sure to be longing for the World Cup break. They did win on Saturday though, and will be looking to continue the momentum. One to Watch: Michal Helik. Named in October’s Championship team of the month, Helik has been...
Newcastle offered €35m for Joao Pedro, might improve offer
A lot of players were linked to Newcastle United through the last couple of transfer windows, but one was truly considered a lock to ink a deal with the Magpies on deadline day: Watford’s striker Joao Pedro. Adam Leventhal of The Athletic is now reporting that there was, indeed,...
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte as a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year ago, on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
Manchester City v Sevilla FC: 4 Questions with Chris Lail of Monchi’s Men
Manchester City are set to finish off a successful UCL Group G campaign against the foe they started with. Sevilla FC make a visit to the Etihad before heading off to the Europa League. Our good mate Chris Lail of Monchi’s Men is back to catch us up on all that's happened with the Sevillistas since we last saw them in September.
Man Utd: 'Marcus Rashford's form means he starts for England' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
In the past few weeks, I had already gone from thinking that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be at the World Cup to believing he should be on the plane to Qatar. But, based on his performance in Manchester United's win over West Ham, Rashford is more than just a player who 100% has to be in the Three Lions squad.
Coins and vapes banned in the SOL away end - is it enough to stop mindless behaviour?
It has been over a decade since the powers that be at Sunderland decided that it made perfect logistical sense to place away supporters up in the upper north stand. Arguably, that’s one thing we are happy to concede when the predictable “you copied us” line from that lot up the road is used as a stick to beat us with.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks Leicester, Broja linked again, Whitaker new deal
“We know we’re strong at Goodison and we’ll have the Evertonians behind us. Leicester are a good team and they’re finding form. They can play and move the ball well. They have good technical players and threats. But we have a belief in ourselves, so we want to show that at Goodison like we did against Palace,” says Lampard. [EFC]
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Stalemate at Fulham
It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.
Manchester City v Sevilla: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League rolls on and Manchester City face a familiar opponent!. Manchester City are facing a Sevilla side desperate for a result!. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 2 November 2022 Kickoff at 21:00 BST (UK), 4.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Orel Grinfeeld...
Borussia Dortmund ‘will demand’ €150m for Jude Bellingham — report
Chelsea are one of the teams expected to be fighting it out in the Battle of Bellingham this coming summer, with Europe’s top clubs all probably set to vie for the highly coveted midfielder’s signature. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old just keeps getting better, having evidently added goals to his...
On This Day (2 November 2004): Lenny at the double as Sunderland sweep aside Wolves
There’s nothing quite as dangerous as a wounded animal, and when there’s a leaderless pack of them on the loose on a cold November night, you’ve got to have your wits about you. Jeff Whitley, the Zambian-born Northern Irish international entrusted by Mick McCarthy to marshal the...
Luton Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to bounce back this evening as they take on Luton Town, another potential promotion contender. The Royals will feel extremely aggrieved at the outcome of Saturday’s clash against Burnley, with Tom Ince clearly being tripped in the box before the Clarets went up the other end and secured the winner.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 2
Good morning everyone - fitzie is back !!! And he is tired. Why is he tired? That’s for a future hoddle. But let’s do a shortie today:. During Manchester United’s heyday under Sir Alex Ferguson, it seemed almost certain that they would score in the final minutes of the match, thus giving birth to the term “Fergie Time”.
Leicester Women Match Report: Leicester 1 - 2 Reading
This weekend’s match saw the only two teams left in the Women’s Super League without any points battle it out. Reading sat at 11th on the table, higher up due to goal difference. This match was pivotal to Leicester’s hopes of recovering their season and avoiding last season’s relegation battle.
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
