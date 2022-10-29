It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.

2 DAYS AGO