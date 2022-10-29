Customers sue California marijuana company for false advertising. The plaintiffs say the weed wasn't strong enough.

Prerolled joints are displayed alongside marijuana paraphernalia. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Two customers are suing a California marijuana company for false advertising.

The class action lawsuit claims a range of prerolled joints had lower THC content than was advertised.

The lawsuit refers to a Weed Week report, which accuses the company of inflating the THC content by up to 19%.

Two customers are suing a California marijuana company for false advertising, arguing that the weed was not as strong as the label declared, USA Today reported.

The class action lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. by Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno.

In the complaint against the marijuana company, it is alleged that the plaintiffs bought "Jeeter" prerolled joints which had a true THC content lower than was advertised.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary active ingredient in marijuana which makes users feel high.

The complaint said that labels on the DreamFields Brands "Jeeter" products claim to have a "very high" THC content, allowing the company to charge premium rates for the products because "cannabis consumers generally prefer and are willing to pay more for high-THC cannabis products."

However, it is alleged in the complaint that testing at independent labs showed the true THC content to be "materially less" — below the 10% margin of error that is allowed — than the amount labeled.

The lawsuit refers to testing performed by Weed Week, a cannabis-interest media outlet, which reported that some of Jeeter's products were labeled as having as much as 46% THC, but only had between 23 and 27% THC.

"Defendants are systematically overstating the THC content to deceive consumers into thinking that the effects of their prerolls are more potent than they truly are," the complaint said. "This is false and misleading."

The complaint said the plaintiffs were "misled and harmed" by the inaccurate labeling. It accuses the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent misrepresentation. The plaintiffs are seeking damages, including restitution, an injunction against the company, and attorney fees.

A spokesperson for Jeeter, the subsidiary of DreamFields Brands, told Insider in a statement: "Let us get straight to the point. The false allegations regarding us misrepresenting our THC levels are wrong. These untrue allegations are a sad way to discredit our brand & business practices for sensational news and extortionary financial gain.

"As a leader in our industry, we challenge any person and institution to demonstrate where we have been out of compliance in representing our THC content."