Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack
WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book drive-thru today in Somers
We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!. The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book is available, starting today. Cookie Books will be distributed for free during a drive-thru from 9am to 1pm in Somers, on Highway KR just west of Sheridan Road.
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just for a Halloween party,” Richardt said. “I think I just grew up...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine mom, baby boy hit by SUV while trick-or-treating in Milwaukee
Linda Scott drove to Milwaukee from Racine so that her son, Carson Lay, could enjoy his first ever trick-or-treat with his family. The normally joyous occasion quickly took a turn for the worst when Scott, 22, and her 11-month-old baby boy were hit by a reckless driver, who then fled the scene.
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society Fall Fundraiser is Nov. 5 – West of the I
Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society is hosting a Fall Fundraiser on Nov. 3 from 4 to 8 pm at the Conservation Club of Kenosha County Club House, 21001 85th St. (Highway AH) Bristol. The event will feature pulled pork dinner with sides, dessert and non alcoholic drinks, included; door prizes; silent...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
Channel 3000
Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel
Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lyle Johnston Obituary – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle’s previous request. Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers. He is survived by his sons, Troy. Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by 4 sisters, Margie, Carol (Pete), Virginia, Paula (Jeff). Will also be dearly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. He was the owner of Lyle’s bar in Milwaukee. Memorial will be Friday Nov. 4th at Praise Fellowship Church, W195S9912 Racine, Ave. Muskego, WI. 53150. Visitation from 6-7pm followed by service at 7pm.
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS
Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
nbc15.com
Missing Verona man found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree
(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
Darrell Brooks trial: Hundreds of fan letters, emails sent to Judge Dorow
The Darrell Brooks trial put Judge Jennifer Dorow in the national spotlight. That spotlight came with hundreds of letters, emails, and gifts from viewers across the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Wisconsin ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have a Chance to Spin on the ‘Live’ Tour
R, S, T, L, N, E anyone? This December you have a chance to play Wheel of Fortune in Wisconsin!. Wheel of Fortune is called 'America's Game,' for a reason... we all know and love it. Ask a little kid or your grandma how often they catch 'Wheel,' and they'll...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Brush fires altered traffic flow on I-10 in Jefferson, Madison counties
(WTXL) — Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were two fires on Interstate 10 near mile markers 221 and 225 in Jefferson County along with a fire in Madison County at 236 just past the Jefferson County rest area.
Comments / 1