ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Reportedly Interview Ozzie Guillen

Enrique Rojas of ESPN reports that the Chicago White Sox interviewed former manager Ozzie Guillen on Monday. This report follows conflicting reports regarding the 2005 World Series champion. Rojas states that this is Guillen's second meeting with the team and he first met with owner Jerry Reinsdorf. The most recent meeting took place with general manager Rick Hahn. These multiple meetings may have been the root cause of last week's confusion.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Rob Manfred says A’s unlikely to remain in Oakland

Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the Oakland Athletics will remain in the Bay Area. The MLB commissioner told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Unleashed podcast that the team’s efforts to get a new stadium built appear unlikely to succeed. ‘It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,”...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy