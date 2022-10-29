Read full article on original website
Dusty Baker Re-Signed With the Astros in 2021 — What Were the Terms of His Contract?
Dusty Baker has had one of the more prolific careers in Major League Baseball, spanning over 50 years. Before beginning his managerial career with the San Francisco Giants in 1993, Baker was an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. Article continues below...
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:
Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
Dodgers Prospects: Andy Pages Talks About Getting Right in the Minor Leagues This Season
When Dodgers prospect Andy Pages came to the United States for his first season of stateside minor league ball in 2019, three things were obvious: he had a cannon for an arm, another cannon for a bat, and occasionally very little control over either cannon. In 63 games with Rookie-level...
dodgerblue.com
Former Dodgers Rooting For Astros Manager Dusty Baker In 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros reaching the World Series for a fourth time in the past six seasons has created a bit of a dichotomy because of the franchise’s history with a cheating scandal and popularity of manager Dusty Baker. He’s long been regarded as one of the more popular figures...
Yardbarker
White Sox Reportedly Interview Ozzie Guillen
Enrique Rojas of ESPN reports that the Chicago White Sox interviewed former manager Ozzie Guillen on Monday. This report follows conflicting reports regarding the 2005 World Series champion. Rojas states that this is Guillen's second meeting with the team and he first met with owner Jerry Reinsdorf. The most recent meeting took place with general manager Rick Hahn. These multiple meetings may have been the root cause of last week's confusion.
CBS Sports
Rob Manfred hints at plans for automatic runner, stadium futures for Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A's
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred addressed several notable topics during an interview on Friday with SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, including the likelihood of the automatic runner in extra innings remaining part of the game, and the future homes of the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics. Among...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros catcher Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
Lawmakers seeking to audit, review economic impact of state’s 2 MLB stadiums
PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at reviewing the economic impact each of the state’s two Major League Baseball stadiums have had on their respective regions. “The Pirates and the Phillies are cherished and historic assets in their communities ... this legislation is meant to document...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
thecomeback.com
Rob Manfred says A’s unlikely to remain in Oakland
Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the Oakland Athletics will remain in the Bay Area. The MLB commissioner told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Unleashed podcast that the team’s efforts to get a new stadium built appear unlikely to succeed. ‘It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,”...
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Royals choose Matt Quatraro; Marlins hire Skip Schumaker
Major League Baseball is nearing the start of the offseason, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past week, leaving the Chicago White Sox as the only team without a skipper in place.
FOX Sports
Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
