Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Democrats, Republicans campaign for Milwaukee’s Black vote
Former President Barack Obama rallied with Democrats in Milwaukee this past week, an attempt to rally the city’s Black voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election.”The reason I’m here is simple,” Obama said. “I am here to ask you to vote.”The allure, Democrats hope, is to mobilize Obama and close the deal as the party sees strong Republican headwinds.”To have a powerhouse like Barack Obama come into town, in the hood doing some good, I think this can stir the pot,” said Dwayne Mack, who attended the rally.Republicans are looking to make inroads too.A GOP field office is now present on the city’s north side, which includes growing and new outreach in an effort to increase Republican margins in historically Democratic neighborhoods.”The party has changed,” said Gerard Randall, first vice chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “The party believes that if it’s going to grow, it needs to extend its reach to those voters that are now making up the new majority in the United States.”The larger question, though, as Rev. Greg Lewis with Souls to the Polls recently said, is turnout and whether Milwaukee’s Black voters this cycle will vote in numbers as they have before.”We have to make a concerted effort now toward November to make sure they hear that message,” Lewis said. “And maybe it will resonate in our community.” Ahead of Election Day, Obama has scheduled rallies with Democrats in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James Simmons faces David Zoerner for Kenosha County Sheriff
The race for Kenosha County Sheriff features a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy and Kenosha resident against a Kenosha County Sheriff’s sergeant from Pleasant Prairie. First-time challenger Democrat James Simmons, 50, will face Republican David Zoerner, 53, a multiple times candidate, in the Nov. 8 general election. They are vying for the job held by David Beth, a Republican who has been sheriff the last 20 years. Beth announced before the 2018 election he would not seek another term.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lyle Johnston Obituary – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle’s previous request. Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers. He is survived by his sons, Troy. Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by 4 sisters, Margie, Carol (Pete), Virginia, Paula (Jeff). Will also be dearly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. He was the owner of Lyle’s bar in Milwaukee. Memorial will be Friday Nov. 4th at Praise Fellowship Church, W195S9912 Racine, Ave. Muskego, WI. 53150. Visitation from 6-7pm followed by service at 7pm.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
David Lahti Executed Kenosha Man, Shot Him In Heart
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. David Lahti was one of them. His release was discretionary. 53rdth in the series.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Patricia E. Kleist Obituary – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
KENOSHA – Passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022, at the age of 87. A Kenosha resident for most of her life, Pat graduated from Northwestern Univ. She then began her long teaching career in Illinois, Kenosha and Wauwatosa, WI. Pat was a swimmer in high school, and an avid golfer until her final years. She enjoyed traveling throughout the US, gardening and antique collecting. Pat was known by all who met her for her encyclopedic knowledge of topics far and wide. Preceded in death by her loving parents Oliver and Marion Kleist. Pat leaves behind her dear sister Dorothy (Wesley) Eisenhauer, as well as 16 beloved nieces and nephews. Also survived by lifelong friends Audrey Advick Walsh and John Valaske. The family would like to thank the staff of Northpoint Senior Living for their compassionate care of Pat in her final years. Private service held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, WI.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New office supply company joins Downtown Racine
RACINE — From one office space to another. Recon Relocation (reconrelocation.com) sells and buys office furniture. When one office closes, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces. Recon’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County K-9 retires after 9 years of service
RACINE, Wis. – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office recently celebrated the retirement of K-9 Officer Nitro after nine years of service to the community. His last patrol shift ended Wednesday, Oct. 27. The sheriff’s office said Nitro was born in Hungary in 2012 and made his way to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Search for Kenosha man’s remains; mom pleads for help from hunters
KENOSHA, Wis. – A mother, determined to find her son’s body, is asking Wisconsin hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of his remains this season. Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., a 40-year-old Kenosha father of two, was last seen in May 2020. His mother, Selia Patterson, said only one thing will bring her peace.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine mom, baby boy hit by SUV while trick-or-treating in Milwaukee
Linda Scott drove to Milwaukee from Racine so that her son, Carson Lay, could enjoy his first ever trick-or-treat with his family. The normally joyous occasion quickly took a turn for the worst when Scott, 22, and her 11-month-old baby boy were hit by a reckless driver, who then fled the scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
12 Beer Events in Milwaukee: Nov. 1
Half Acre Beer Company is taking over the taps at Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) from 5 to 10 pm Flour Girl & Flame will be there making wood-fired pizzas. Broken Bat Brewing (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is celebrating a brand refresh with the release of six new beers this weekend. The new beers hit the taps at noon.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
World renowned Racine Bakery announces Christmas Cookie Kringle
O&H Danish Bakery a 73-year-old family-owned bakery announced its limited-edition Christmas Cookie Kringle is now available online starting Oct. 31 through Dec. 31. The scratch-made kringle combines one of the best parts of the season — Christmas cookies — with one of the most desirable baked goods from Wisconsin — Kringle, the official dessert of the state. The Christmas Cookie Kringle starts with 36 layers of O&H Danish Bakery’s signature flaky pastry which is then formed into the traditional oval shape and filled with a delectable butter cookie filling made with premium vanilla and cookie paste. To finish, the kringle is topped with creamy holiday-colored frosting and festive sprinkles. O&H Bakery also announced the return of other popular seasonal treats including Thanksgiving “Stuffed” Kringle and Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle available now through Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, respectively. The Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle combines brandy, caramel and cherries into a warming filling and is topped with vanilla icing blended with orange zest.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Brush fires altered traffic flow on I-10 in Jefferson, Madison counties
(WTXL) — Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were two fires on Interstate 10 near mile markers 221 and 225 in Jefferson County along with a fire in Madison County at 236 just past the Jefferson County rest area.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ticket information For Two Rivers Playoff Football Game At Racine Friday Night
Ticket information has been released for Friday night’s WIAA Division Four quarterfinal playoff football game between Two Rivers and Racine St. Catherine’s. The game will be played at Racine Horlick High School at 7:00 pm. All tickets must be purchased digitally and ahead of Friday night’s game.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club
Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine. What makes your business the best in Racine County?. Our 18-hole par 71 course is both beautiful and challenging! The course offers an enjoyable challenge no matter your skill level. We place great importance on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash at Highway 165 and Green Bay Road; intersection closed nearly five hours
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 165 and Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Saturday night. A 50-year-old Waukegan, Ill.,-man, the driver of the vehicle, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Kenosha were transported separately by Flight For...
Comments / 0