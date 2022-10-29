Read full article on original website
Vols locked in as the lights get brighter ahead of SEC showdown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols are on the rise, No. 2 in the land and preparing for yet another big time match-up in the Georgia Bulldogs. The team confident as ever, because they’re proven. They’ve shown time and time again that they can deliver when the lights are at its brightest.
Vols remain undefeated, defeat Wildcats
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on Tennessee. College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County. Updated: 21 hours ago. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a...
Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. ‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’. Updated:...
The man behind the creepy ‘Rocky Top’ remix
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of “Rocky Top” Saturday. The song took Vol fans by storm, and WVLT News spoke to the man behind the thrills. If the Vols were somehow a horror story, the plot would write...
catch up quick
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man. Updated: 7 hours ago. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued...
‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fans who attended the Tennessee-Kentucky game got a big surprise from the dance team Saturday night, thanks in part to Michael Galyean. Galyean is a Vol for Life and the current faculty advisor for the UT dance company, BOSS Dance Company. Prior to the Kentucky game, he got an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Vols improve to 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in SEC play heading down to Athens next week. WATCH | Kentucky officer hit, killed by alleged drunk driver. Updated: 11 hours ago. Kentucky officer...
Vol Dance Team goes viral
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Honey Alexander, wife of Lamar Alexander, dies at age 77
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Honey Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee Governor and Senator Lamar Alexander, has died, the family announced in a statement on Sunday. She was 77. Alexander died Saturday at her home outside Maryville, Tennessee, according to the family. She was married to Lamar Alexander for 53...
Soggy at times today with on and off showers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers continue on and off throughout the day today, making it pretty soggy at times. Those showers continue into Halloween, but most of them move out just in time for trick-or-treating!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville Planned Parenthood
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Walter Pierce missing from Greene County. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood fire named, Silver Alert in Greene County, Powerball jackpot rises. ETCH doctor being honored after helping...
Clouds stick around Wednesday with a few sprinkles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures stay warm throughout the week with some clouds and sprinkles at times. Some light showers are possible at times heading into the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and...
Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old hospital turned tourist attraction is bringing a big boost to Roane County’s economy. The Old Historic Harriman Hospital sat empty for about 10 years before paranormal investigator, Ronnie Dee, breathed new life into it. “Hospitals are really unique because they’re the only building...
Some sunshine Tuesday with a warming trend for the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles linger tonight into Tuesday, but drier and warmer weather is coming this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Knox County Democrats call for Republican party to stop ‘dangerous rhetoric’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Standing in the parking lot of what once stood as the Planned Parenthood in East Knoxville, a group of Knox County Democrats called for the Republican Party of Knox County and Tennessee to stop a war of words the group is calling dangerous. The group used...
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Coach Josh...
Milder with passing clouds, and a warming trend ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - November is “in like a lamb”, with milder temperatures and passing clouds. We are watching a front’s line of rain and storms to potentially stall out in the region, sending more wind and warmth our way and only spotty rain chances. Join us...
Ijams River Trail to reopen after nearly four years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ijams Nature Center is set to reopen the north side of the River Trail Tuesday. The trail was closed in February of 2019 after flooding washed some of it away. “The boardwalk remained open, but could be accessed only from the opposite side of the trail,”...
