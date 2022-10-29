Read full article on original website
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacy
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questions
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and Confessions
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the Restless
dailybadgerbulletin.com
12 Beer Events in Milwaukee: Nov. 1
Half Acre Beer Company is taking over the taps at Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) from 5 to 10 pm Flour Girl & Flame will be there making wood-fired pizzas. Broken Bat Brewing (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is celebrating a brand refresh with the release of six new beers this weekend. The new beers hit the taps at noon.
CBS 58
Racine bakery offering limited 'Christmas Cookie Kringle' starting Monday
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Halloween comes to an official close, an annual debate commences in many households: is too early to begin getting into the Christmas spirit, or is it more appropriate to stay prepared for fall-oriented festivities?. For one Racine bakery, their decision is clear as they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
kenosha.com
7 new additions you’re going to love about Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Coopers Uptown General Manager Vicki Seebeck was determined to combine the best of old with exciting new additions as...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Jolly Old Fashioned Cocktail Night
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As always, there is so much fun going on at the Racine Zoo!. Executive Director, Beth Heidorn and Ryan Retzke, Education Specialist, joined us in studio with Linguini the ferret and to break down some upcoming events. Jolly Old Fashioned Cocktail Night. Wednesday, November 30,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club
Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine. What makes your business the best in Racine County?. Our 18-hole par 71 course is both beautiful and challenging! The course offers an enjoyable challenge no matter your skill level. We place great importance on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Beyond Monet Makes a Splash in Milwaukee
An immersive art experience unlike any other has made its way to Milwaukee. This fall, the Wisconsin Center, at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave, is presenting “Beyond Monet,” a breathtaking testament to the work of Impressionist artist Claude Monet. The exhibit is an enchanting and deeply moving place to find peace from everyday life. Complete with 400 of Monet’s works and accompanied by an original score, “Beyond Monet” is a tribute to the struggles, depths, life and work of an artist who deeply believed in the message of his art.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Lake Geneva
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew spent Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Lake Geneva as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Stephanie Klett, CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva to get a preview of what to expect during our all-day coverage on CBS 58 on-air and online.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ticket information For Two Rivers Playoff Football Game At Racine Friday Night
Ticket information has been released for Friday night’s WIAA Division Four quarterfinal playoff football game between Two Rivers and Racine St. Catherine’s. The game will be played at Racine Horlick High School at 7:00 pm. All tickets must be purchased digitally and ahead of Friday night’s game.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See some of Racine’s entrepreneurial history in person at Friday open house
RACINE — The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit has expanded with two recent donations. A little Mitchell Wagon and a lollipop machine have come home to the city where they were manufactured more than 100 years ago. The Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit is a collection of historical items...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lyle Johnston Obituary – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle’s previous request. Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers. He is survived by his sons, Troy. Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by 4 sisters, Margie, Carol (Pete), Virginia, Paula (Jeff). Will also be dearly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. He was the owner of Lyle’s bar in Milwaukee. Memorial will be Friday Nov. 4th at Praise Fellowship Church, W195S9912 Racine, Ave. Muskego, WI. 53150. Visitation from 6-7pm followed by service at 7pm.
spectrumnews1.com
Burlington voters to decide fate of Echo Lake
BURLINGTON, Wis. — Voters in Burlington will decide on Nov. 8 whether to save the Echo Lake and Dam or restore the river. Echo Lake has stood as an important part of Burlington for nearly two centuries. However, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has informed the town that the dam that created the lake must be rebuilt or removed.
wuwm.com
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
kenosha.com
7 useful tips for Kenosha trick-or-treaters
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A Halloween tradition arrives this weekend — and extends into Monday — as trick-or-treaters prepare to stuff their bags...
themadent.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
kenosha.com
100+ Women Who Care Kenosha to meet Tuesday
100+ women contributing $100 four times a year to local charities, allowing us to give $40,000 annually, impacting Kenosha communities directly. The next gathering of 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha, a local volunteer organization focused on collective impact through philanthropy, will be Tuesday (Nov. 1) at The Apis Hotel & Restaurant, 614 56th St.
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just for a Halloween party,” Richardt said. “I think I just grew up...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New office supply company joins Downtown Racine
RACINE — From one office space to another. Recon Relocation (reconrelocation.com) sells and buys office furniture. When one office closes, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces. Recon’s...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Allis Farmer's Market
The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
