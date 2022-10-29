ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

WTHR

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died from injuries they received in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a victim who had apparently been shot. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed a man’s life

INDIANAPOLIS – A two-vehicle crash on I-465 this morning claimed a man’s life. At 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 20.1-mile marker, just north of the I-65 interchange. When first responders arrived they found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man missing from Greenfield found safe, Silver Alert canceled

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Greenfield was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, a representative with Hancock County 911 Center told 13News. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Jeffrey Stratton. A Silver Alert was...
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Fire at Lebanon CVS under investigation

LEBANON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a CVS in Lebanon Sunday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., crews responded to the store in the 200 block of South Lebanon Street, near the intersection with East South Street, for a report of a fire. The fire...
LEBANON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian killed in crash on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police said at around 8 p.m. the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of West 16th Street and Sharon Avenue, which is east of North White River Parkway West Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mother dies in Wayne County crash, 5-year-old son injured

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Cambridge City woman died in a crash Thursday evening. Police said 29-year-old Ashley Barrett died at the scene of the single car crash in the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Wayne County. Barrett’s 5-year-old son suffered minor injuries and crawled from the...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
