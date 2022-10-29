Read full article on original website
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — Police in Montgomery County have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who last seen Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said 76-year-old Cathy Weliever is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. Weliever was last seen...
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died from injuries they received in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a victim who had apparently been shot. The...
Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed a man’s life
INDIANAPOLIS – A two-vehicle crash on I-465 this morning claimed a man’s life. At 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 20.1-mile marker, just north of the I-65 interchange. When first responders arrived they found the...
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a child was hit by a car while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville. The child, police say, is in critical condition. It happened on the night of Halloween just before 7 p.m. Witnesses told police that a driver in a Chevy Equinox stopped in...
Man missing from Greenfield found safe, Silver Alert canceled
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Greenfield was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, a representative with Hancock County 911 Center told 13News. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Jeffrey Stratton. A Silver Alert was...
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m.
Man dies months after east side shooting, death ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man who was shot on the east side of Indianapolis in June died from complications related to his injuries. Police were called to the 1400 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near the intersection of 16th Street and North Sherman...
Man shot girlfriend, killed her brother during domestic dispute, docs allege
Two victims in a shooting last Friday on the city's northeast side are brother and sister and were both shot by the sister's boyfriend during a domestic dispute, a court document alleges.
Prosecutors push for death penalty after 2 Indiana officers killed in line of duty
RICHMOND, Ind. — The man charged with killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton could now face the death penalty. The Wayne County prosecutor has enhanced the charges against Phillip Lee. Prosecutor Michael Shipman filed amended charges against Phillip Lee on Friday. The prosecutor is now asking for the death...
ISP: Traffic stop in Anderson leads to discovery of drugs, gun
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a traffic stop Sunday evening ended with the arrest of an Anderson man on multiple charges and the recovery of a gun that had been reported stolen. In a press release, ISP said Trooper Michael Garcia was on patrol in Anderson when...
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen handgun, drug dealing charges in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man in Anderson Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Robert Hill, 29, from Anderson was driving a tan 1999 Cadillac...
Fire at Lebanon CVS under investigation
LEBANON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a CVS in Lebanon Sunday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., crews responded to the store in the 200 block of South Lebanon Street, near the intersection with East South Street, for a report of a fire. The fire...
ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
Pedestrian killed in crash on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police said at around 8 p.m. the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of West 16th Street and Sharon Avenue, which is east of North White River Parkway West Drive.
Mother dies in Wayne County crash, 5-year-old son injured
WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Cambridge City woman died in a crash Thursday evening. Police said 29-year-old Ashley Barrett died at the scene of the single car crash in the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Wayne County. Barrett’s 5-year-old son suffered minor injuries and crawled from the...
Bartholomew County sets record for overdose deaths
There are new efforts to stop it. Jennie Runevitch is in Columbus with the crisis, and the new efforts to stop it.
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
