Read full article on original website
Related
‘Not right, not fair’: players scold Fifa over lack of women’s futsal World Cup
Female futsal players worldwide have united to condemn Fifa’s ‘discriminatory treatment’ in refusing to make good on a promise to launch a futsal Women’s World Cup
Cricket-Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch
MELBOURNE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup effectively evaporated following their five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in a Group 2 match in Adelaide on Wednesday.
ESPN
A-League stocks up, stocks down: Cummings and Kuol make World Cup case
A month of the A-League Men's season is now in the books and, with just one round of action remaining until Graham Arnold reveals his Socceroos squad for the World Cup, ESPN's Joey Lynch breaks down what did and didn't impress in the fourth week of the campaign. Round Three...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Cricket-Win over New Zealand a 'big relief' says England captain Buttler
BRISBANE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - England captain Jos Buttler praised the team's attitude in their crucial win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday, saying the result was a "big relief" for his side who kept their semi-final qualification hopes alive.
The Jewish Press
Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally
The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
ESPN
Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links
Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
US News and World Report
German Authorities Looking Into Reports of Illegal Chinese Police in Frankfurt
BERLIN (Reuters) - Authorities in Germany are investigating whether China maintains an illegal extraterritorial police station in Frankfurt, a spokesperson said, a week before Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads on an already contested visit to the economic giant. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs – live reaction
Over-by-over report: The host nation faces a buoyant Ireland side in a must-win clash at the Gabba in Brisbane. Join James Wallace for updates
ESPN
Tottenham survive in Marseille to reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham Hotspur survived a real scare in Marseille before fighting back to win 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday and clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 as group winners at the French side's expense. Spurs, with coach Antonio Conte banned from the touchline, were dominated in...
Soccer-Qatar World Cup pays fans' flights and hotels for good PR
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The organisers of the World Cup in Qatar are paying groups of soccer fans to travel to the tournament next month, saying on Monday they are asking them for positive comments on social media in return.
ESPN
England's Henderson on Qatar World Cup LGBTQ+ protests: Whatever we do won't be enough
England's Harry Kane will join other captains and wear "One Love" armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, but midfielder Jordan Henderson has said some fans will expect players to do more to protest the country's laws against same-sex relationships. Qatar's treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws has...
BBC
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
Report: USMNT’s McKennie Expected to Miss Two Weeks With Injury
The midfielder is the latest addition to the U.S. injury list less than a month before the World Cup.
ESPN
USA Basketball picks roster for November World Cup qualifiers
USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year's World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer; one win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
North Korean fires 17 missiles; one lands off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast on Wednesday, prompting South Korea to issue rare air raid warnings and launch its own missiles in response.
BBC
Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
Comments / 0