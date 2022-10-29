USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year's World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer; one win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO