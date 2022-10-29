ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

A-League stocks up, stocks down: Cummings and Kuol make World Cup case

A month of the A-League Men's season is now in the books and, with just one round of action remaining until Graham Arnold reveals his Socceroos squad for the World Cup, ESPN's Joey Lynch breaks down what did and didn't impress in the fourth week of the campaign. Round Three...
The Jewish Press

Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally

The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
ESPN

Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links

Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
US News and World Report

German Authorities Looking Into Reports of Illegal Chinese Police in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Authorities in Germany are investigating whether China maintains an illegal extraterritorial police station in Frankfurt, a spokesperson said, a week before Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads on an already contested visit to the economic giant. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A...
ESPN

Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
ESPN

Tottenham survive in Marseille to reach Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur survived a real scare in Marseille before fighting back to win 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday and clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 as group winners at the French side's expense. Spurs, with coach Antonio Conte banned from the touchline, were dominated in...
ESPN

USA Basketball picks roster for November World Cup qualifiers

USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year's World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer; one win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
BBC

Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs

Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...

