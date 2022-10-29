Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Dolphins (4-3) visit the struggling Detroit Lions (1-5) Sunday in interconference NFL action. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dolphins vs. Lions odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Miami Dolphins come into this game after a big win vs. Pittsburgh Oct. 23 (16-10) to end a 3-game losing streak. QB Tua Tagovailoa returned from a scary concussion suffered in a Week 4 loss vs. the Bengals. Before that injury the Dolphins were 3-0 and looking like one of the top teams in the league. They are looking to regain that status vs. a Lions team that hasn’t looked very good. Tagovailoa and that Dolphins offense with WR Tyreek Hill and WR Jaylen Waddle look very scary. Tagovailoa is completing 67% of his passes (101 of 150 attempts) for 1,296 yards and 9 TDs with only 3 INTs.

The Lions are coming into this game looking for a much-needed win to try and turn their season around. The Lions have been struggling with key offensive injuries throughout the season, including injuries to RB D’Andre Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. QB Jared Goff has looked highly inconsistent throughout the season, and many Lions fans are hoping that the organization drafts his replacement next year. Goff is completing (132 of 212 attempts) for 1,583 yards and 11 TDs with 6 INTs.

Dolphins at Lions odds

Moneyline (ML): Dolphins -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Lions +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Dolphins -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Lions +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins -3.5 (-110) | Lions +3.5 (-110)

Dolphins -3.5 (-110) | Lions +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Dolphins at Lions key injuries

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back) questionable

Lions

CB Mike Hughes (knee) out

(knee) out WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) questionable

Dolphins at Lions picks and predictions

Prediction

Dolphins 31, Lions 24

BET DOLPHINS -190

This is your best bet in this game, but it’s chalky. The Dolphins are a much better team on both sides of the ball. The Lions on the other hand have one of the worst defenses in the league and have allowed at least 24 points in each game during this 4-game losing streak. Expect this potent offense from Miami to be able to put up points at will.

LEAN DOLPHINS -3.5 (-110)

The Lions should be able to make this game competitive simply because of how rare true blowouts are in the NFL. Especially with the Lions being at home, I do expect them to put up a fight, but in the end the Dolphins’ assortment of weapons will prove to be too much for this team. The speed of Waddle and Hill coupled with the quickness of RB Raheem Mostert will cause problems for this Lions defense that has had problems with much worse opponents throughout the year.

LEAN OVER 51.5 (-112)

The Dolphins’ potent offense and the Lions lack of a defense on all 3 levels is what makes this your 2nd-best play for this game. The Lions have struggled with run stopping, pass stopping, pass rushing and big plays all year. The Dolphins have shown that they have the ability to make chunk plays at any time and can do so either through the run or pass game. The Dolphins defense is good, but not great, which also makes me even more confident on the Over. The Lions, especially being more healthy than in past weeks, will be able to put up points themselves, which will help them cover the Over in this matchup.

