Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) play a Week 8 game Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Titans vs. Texans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Titans were slaughtered 41-7 back in Week 2 at Buffalo, but Tennessee has bounced back to win and cover each of the 4 games since. That includes a pair of wins inside the AFC South Division, both against the Indianapolis Colts. The Under has cashed in 3 in a row for Tennessee.

The Texans tied the Colts in Week 1 and picked up a 13-6 win at Jacksonville in Week 5, so Houston is 1-0-1 SU/2-0 ATS inside the division this season. The Over has hit in 3 of the past 4 outings for the home side.

Titans at Texans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 9:07 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Titans -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Texans +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Titans -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Texans +125 (bet $100 to win $125) Against the spread: Titans -2.5 (-125) | Texans +2.5 (+100)

Titans -2.5 (-125) | Texans +2.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Titans at Texans key injuries

Titans

FB Tory Carter (neck) out

(neck) out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) questionable

(ankle/illness) questionable LB Rashad Weaver (back) out

(*only notable injuries)

Texans

OL A.J. Cann (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable DL Maliek Collins (chest) questionable

(chest) questionable WR Nico Collins (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) questionable

(wrist) questionable OL Kenyon Green (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable DL Rasheem Green (thigh) questionable

(thigh) questionable OL Justin McCray (hand) questionable

Titans at Texans picks and predictions

Prediction

Titans 27, Texans 19

The TITANS (-150) are moderately priced, but it’s not too high if you’re interested in just picking a winner and not worrying about the points.

Tennessee has won 4 of the previous 5 meetings against Houston, and the Texans haven’t won on their home field against the Titans since Nov. 26, 2018.

The TITANS -2.5 (-125) are a strong play, and this is my most preferred line for a favorite. Any time you can get the better team at fewer than 3 points, you’re in good shape.

Tennessee was a 2.5-point favorite last week on its home field against Indianapolis and easily grabbed the win and cover. The same will hold true here.

OVER 40.5 (-110) is a solid play based on the trends.

The Over has cashed in 4 of the past 5 meetings in this series and is 10-1 in the past 11 meetings in Houston.

The Over is also 13-5 in the past 18 road games for the Titans, while cashing in 4 of the past 5 home games for the Texans.

More NFL Week 8 picks and predictions

