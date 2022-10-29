ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) play a Week 8 game Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Titans vs. Texans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Titans were slaughtered 41-7 back in Week 2 at Buffalo, but Tennessee has bounced back to win and cover each of the 4 games since. That includes a pair of wins inside the AFC South Division, both against the Indianapolis Colts. The Under has cashed in 3 in a row for Tennessee.

The Texans tied the Colts in Week 1 and picked up a 13-6 win at Jacksonville in Week 5, so Houston is 1-0-1 SU/2-0 ATS inside the division this season. The Over has hit in 3 of the past 4 outings for the home side.

Titans at Texans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 9:07 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Titans -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Texans +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread: Titans -2.5 (-125) | Texans +2.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Titans at Texans key injuries

Titans

  • FB Tory Carter (neck) out
  • DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) questionable
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) questionable
  • LB Rashad Weaver (back) out

(*only notable injuries)

Texans

  • OL A.J. Cann (illness) questionable
  • DL Maliek Collins (chest) questionable
  • WR Nico Collins (groin) questionable
  • WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) questionable
  • OL Kenyon Green (shoulder) questionable
  • DL Rasheem Green (thigh) questionable
  • OL Justin McCray (hand) questionable

Titans at Texans picks and predictions

Prediction

Titans 27, Texans 19

The TITANS (-150) are moderately priced, but it’s not too high if you’re interested in just picking a winner and not worrying about the points.

Tennessee has won 4 of the previous 5 meetings against Houston, and the Texans haven’t won on their home field against the Titans since Nov. 26, 2018.

The TITANS -2.5 (-125) are a strong play, and this is my most preferred line for a favorite. Any time you can get the better team at fewer than 3 points, you’re in good shape.

Tennessee was a 2.5-point favorite last week on its home field against Indianapolis and easily grabbed the win and cover. The same will hold true here.

OVER 40.5 (-110) is a solid play based on the trends.

The Over has cashed in 4 of the past 5 meetings in this series and is 10-1 in the past 11 meetings in Houston.

The Over is also 13-5 in the past 18 road games for the Titans, while cashing in 4 of the past 5 home games for the Texans.

More NFL Week 8 picks and predictions

