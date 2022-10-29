New England Patriots at New York Jets odds, picks and predictions

The New England Patriots (3-4) and New York Jets (5-2) play a Week 8 game Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Patriots vs. Jets odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Patriots are the only team in the AFC East Division with a losing record. New England is coming off a stunning 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, failing to cover as a 6.5-point favorite. The Pats are still 3-1 ATS across their last 4 outings and have cashed the Over in 4 of their previous 5.

The Jets racked up a 4th straight win and cover last week, topping the Denver Broncos on the road 16-9, covering as 2-point favorites. The victory came with a huge price tag, however, as rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a season-ending knee injury. New York won and covered its only division game this season, topping Miami 40-17 as a 3-point underdog in Week 5.

Patriots at Jets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 8:42 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Patriots -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Jets +117 (bet $100 to win $117)

Patriots -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Jets +117 (bet $100 to win $117) Against the spread: Patriots -2.5 (-120) | Jets +2.5 (-101)

Patriots -2.5 (-120) | Jets +2.5 (-101) Over/Under (O/U): 39.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Patriots at Jets key injuries

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable C David Andrews (concussion) out

(concussion) out DL Christian Barmore (knee) out

(knee) out S Kyle Dugger (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable CB Adrian Phillips (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable OL Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) questionable

Jets

OL Duane Brown (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable WR Corey Davis (knee) out

(knee) out DL Jermaine Johnson (ankle) questionable

Patriots at Jets picks and predictions

Prediction

Jets 24, Patriots 22

The JETS (+117) have the winning record and are 2nd in the AFC East, yet get no respect from the books.

Yes, they lost Hall, and that’s deflating, especially for a young team just starting to find their way. But the team did go out and grab RB James Robinson in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he is a serviceable back if he is 100 percent healthy.

The sharps hopped in on the Patriots early, when they opened as 1-point favorites. The JETS +2.5 (-101) is the play, as the public has joined the sharps, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the public continue to hammer New England, pushing this to a flat 3.

Where is the respect for what the Jets have done so far? It has won and covered 4 games in a row, and not only is it winning, but New York is doing it defensively. The Jets rank 9th in total yards allowed per game (314.7) and 10th in points allowed per game (19.6). It’s not quite the New York Sack Exchange days, but this defense is starting to cook.

OVER 39.5 (-115) is the way to go, especially if this number continues to remain well below 41 or so.

The Patriots have hit the Over in 4 of the past 5 games while scoring 24 or more points in 4 times along that span. The defense has also coughed up 27 or more points in 3 of those outings.

If it makes you feel better, the Over is 7-1 in the past 8 October games for New England and 6-2 for New York. The Over is also 21-10 in the past 31 for the Jets against losing teams.

More NFL Week 8 picks and predictions

