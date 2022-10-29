ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears (3-4) will square off against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday in Week 8 at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bears vs. Cowboys odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Bears are coming off an impressive 33-14 win over the New England Patriots in Week 7 following a 3-game losing streak. QB Justin Fields has finally been more involved in the running game for Chicago with 170 combined rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts in the last 2 weeks.

The Cowboys got QB Dak Prescott back in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, and they proceeded to win 24-6 at home, covering as 7-point favorites. Dallas’ defense has been fantastic this season, allowing only 14.9 points per game, which is the 2nd-fewest in the NFL. They face a hurdle this week with RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) likely out.

Bears at Cowboys odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 8:45 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bears +350 (bet $100 to win $350) | Cowboys -470 (bet $470 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bears +9.5 (-101) | Cowboys -9.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Bears at Cowboys key injuries

Bears

  • T Larry Borom (concussion) questionable

Cowboys

  • WR Noah Brown (foot) questionable
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) doubtful
  • LB Micah Parsons (shoulder) questionable
  • TE Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable

Bears at Cowboys picks and predictions

Prediction

Cowboys 27, Bears 17

You can AVOID taking the moneyline in this game with the Cowboys being heavy favorites. Even though Dallas should secure a victory at home, taking the Cowboys straight up isn’t worth doing at this price.

COWBOYS -9.5 (-120) is where I’m leaning in this game with Dallas having a running game that can control the clock, Prescott is back and the defense is 1 of the best units in the NFL. Fields has looked better in recent weeks, but he’s prone to making mistakes, and 1 mistake could cost Chicago on the road.

The Bears are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 road games against a team with a winning record. The Cowboys are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games against a team with a losing record, and they are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games against a team with a losing road record.

Even with the Cowboys having an elite defense, OVER 42.5 (-112) is where I’m going with Dallas capable of scoring close to 30 points. The Bears might struggle to score points, but they should be able to score enough to help reach the Over.

The Over has hit in each of the last 7 meetings between the Bears and the Cowboys.

More NFL Week 8 picks and predictions

