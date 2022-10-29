Alabama man captured on child pornography charges, sheriff says

After reaching out to the public for help in capturing an Alabama man wanted on child pornography charges, law enforcement said the man was captured Friday.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that James Richard Hatcher, 42, of Opp, Alabama, was captured in Geneva, Alabama.

Hatcher was sought on multiple charges of child pornography possession. Deputies said the discovered more than one electronic device containing thousands of photos and videos depicting child sex abuse.